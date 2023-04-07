Boxer Tommy is tickling ribs rather than breaking them with new comedy set

WEST Belfast professional boxer Tommy McCarthy has switched his focus from punches to punchlines as he tries his hand at the comedy scene.



Tommy has made the effortless switch from boxing to comedy and recently made his debut on the Empire Comedy Club stage in the city.

“It has a very similar feeling in terms of the environment to boxing because in both comedy and boxing you’re on your own, whether it's inside a ring or on the stage. It’s a solo environment that requires a game plan that needs to be executed to perfection. I feel like I know what I am trying to do just with different goals in mind.”



Tommy found his gateway into the comedy scene after he was a guest on fellow comedian Sean Hegarty’s podcast the ‘Sean Hegarty Show’, where he discussed his ambitions to take on the crowds of Belfast and show off his funnyman talents.



“My first gig was in a Gaelic club in Coalisland," he said. "Sean and Paddy McDonnell both invited and guided me to come on and do a five-minute set. I came off and Paddy was raving to me about how I surprised him and how well I did for a first ever gig.”

Tommy starred in last year’s Féile an Phobail comedy event where he was billed as warm-up act to the high-flying Paddy McDonnell.



“Last year’s Féile was brilliant, doing a gig in West Belfast and being on stage in front of so many people was fantastic. I’m loving the comedy scene at the minute, and everyone is very helpful, each gig there’s always another comedian wanting to book me and there’s a great togetherness in the scene here amongst everyone.”



Now on the rise on the local comedy circuit in Belfast, Tommy has opted for tickling ribs rather than breaking them.



“The great thing is that I won’t be having as much body trauma that’s for sure. I don’t need a few weeks recovery after a comedy gig, I can just jump straight into the next one without any physical issues at all.”



Tommy did confirm that the boxing career is far from over but initial plans for a fight in April fell through, but he made it certain that he is not hanging up the gloves just yet.



“I needed a break after I lost to Chris Billam-Smith, coming so close to winning a title and losing was devastating. I really fell on my feet with the comedy scene and it has been a fantastic break away, but I am back training and Mark Dunlop did have a fight lined up for April but it's off the table now, but I am ready.”