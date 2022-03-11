Boxing: Agyarko promises dazzling display against Rubio

CAOIMHIN Agyarko has promised something very special when he puts his WBA International middleweight title on the line against Juan Carlos Rubio at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham ln Saturday evening (live on DAZN from 7pm).

With thousands of Belfast fans in the city for tonight's main event between Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood, plus even more tuning in at home, it is the perfect opportunity for 'Black Thunder' to gain new fans with a dazzling display.

All week, the former Holy Trinity amateur star has been a bundle of energy and delighted to be part of such a huge event.

His ambitions are to one day be the star attraction and to do so, must put on box office performances that he intends to deliver against Rubio.

"I'm buzzing to be here, I'm excited and feeling good, so I can't wait to get in there on Saturday night," he said at Wednesday's public workout.

"I've had an unreal camp. My last camp was four months and I only had five weeks off over Christmas, got back into light training and then right back into camp for this.

"The atmosphere is going to be electrifying so I will have to park my emotions, but I feel a big performance coming on Saturday night. I'm buzzing, in the best shape I've been in mentally and physically. I'm happy and they say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, so I can't wait to get in there."

It's the third Mexican opponent in succession for the 25-year-old, but the first southpaw he has faced in his pro career, so that will bring its own challenges and is another box ticked on his route to the top.

In his last outing against Noe Larios Jnr, Agyarko admitted he was a little too eager to please having just signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom outfit and hooked up with a new manager in Paul Ready.

On Saturday, he has vowed to put on a much more fluid display and not go chasing the big finish, but instead let his punches flow and dazzle.

"We have been working on not loading up, take my time to get into a rhythm and let my hands go instead of throwing single shots; controlling the centre of the ring better and things like that, so I learnt a lot from that last fight," he explained.

"Once I let my hands go, I'm dangerous. Once I get into a groove on Saturday night, I think you are going to see a different part of my game."

Fighting a southpaw can be tricky and also made it extra hard to look good, but there is no doubting the boxing acumen of the West Belfast man.

Rubio has just one defeat in his 19-fight career, that coming last time out to rising US star Charles Conwell, so should provide a stern test and also a dangerous one should Agyarko fail to perform.

He insists that will not be the case and under the guidance of his training team that includes Al Smith, Eddie Lam and Paul Taylor, feels he is ready for any challenge.

"When I turned over we talked about fighting big fighters, small fighters, southpaws and aggressive counter-punchers, so this is another ticked off the list," he countered.

"It's maybe a bit tougher than what I would have liked for my first southpaw, but I will be prepared and looking forward to it."

Five years ago, Agyarko lay in a hospital bed having been stabbed on a night out in Belfast city centre, so has come a long way since those days when he wondered if he would ever box again.

Mental resilience and work ethic have supplemented his natural talent and he believes his refusal to give up when things were at their bleakest has brought him to this point.

"Five years ago, I was lying in a hospital bed wondering where my life and career is going and if I had messed everything up," he recalled.

"I have stayed positive and worked extremely hard, had the right people around me and I'm reaping the rewards now on a massive card."