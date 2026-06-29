BELFAST'S Caomhin Agyarko has secured a world title shot against current IBF light-middleweight champion, Josh Kelly.

The Englishman has held the strap since January of this year coming through a tight contest and getting the majority decision over Russian Bakhram Murtazaliev in his hometown of Newcastle. This will be his first defence of that title and he faces a tough test in Belfast’s Black Thunder.

Caomhin Agyarko was due to face American Brandon Adams in a final eliminator contest for the IBF world-light middleweight title in Las Vegas in April but his opponent fell ill in the hours leading up to weigh-in and was ruled medically unfit to fight. This devastating news for Caomhin is now ultimately irrelevant as he has secured the world title shot which will take place in Saudi Arabia on 25th July.

It is closing in on a year of inactivity for the Belfast man who last fought in September last year in a narrow points win over Ishmael Davis to keep his perfect record intact.

Should he win, he joins Anthony Cacace and Lewis Crocker as reigning world champions from Belfast.