ANDERSONSTOWN boxer Tyrone McKenna is set to fight on the much-anticipated Katie Taylor card in Croke Park on September 5.

Talking at the undercard press conference on Tuesday, McKenna had the audience briefly stunned as he admitted that it "had never been his dream to fight in Croke Park" but smartly "because it was simply beyond the realms of possibility."

McKenna was full of praise for Katie Taylor stating she was "the only person who could see out Croke Park" and he was delighted to be part of an historical night for Ireland.

Three or four fights have fallen through for the West Belfast man this year already and with zero expectations on being asked to fight on this card felt like "Christmas come early."

Paddy Donovan and McKenna are no strangers having shared the ring through many of rounds of sparring but this is the first time the pair fight competitively and it will be a fascinating match up. McKenna hasn’t fought since a win last September over Waterford’s Dylan Moran so will be keen to get in the ring and claim another scalp on an already impressive 25 wins as a professional. Paddy Donovan has fought more recently defeating Ukrainian Karen Chukhadzhian by decision in May. He is the mandatory challenger for IBF world welterweight title now held by Australian Liam Paro after he defeated Lewis Crocker last month. This put an end to the discussions around a trilogy fight between Donovan and Crocker, for now at least.

Promoter Eddie Hearn wrote off McKenna slightly in the presser by claiming he wasn’t necessarily an opponent to Donovan but rather a stepping stone back to into world title contention. If this is a case of staying active then there are surely easier fights out there for Donovan. Every boxing fan knows that all it takes is one punch to down any fighter, there are no guarantees for the Limerick man despite being the overwhelming favourite. McKenna fans know that he loves a war but also has the boxing IQ to call upon if required, that combined with the fact there is zero pressure on him could be a devastating combination of elements that sees the fight go his way.

Donovan’s chin has been brought into question, especially in the second Crocker fight in Windsor Park where he hit the canvas twice en route to a split decision loss. Is Donovan cursed against Belfast fighters? We will see on September 5.