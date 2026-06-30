PODY McCrory took to the ring for the last time on Friday night. Haunted by his performance in his last fight Pody decided that he wanted one last dance. Every great fighter has a burning desire to end their career on their own terms and to do it on a high in his home city was too tempting to remain in a premature retirement.

Pody has brought boxing fans many great nights: that famous night in Falls Park on the Conlan undercard; the Germany heist defeating Leon Bunn; and the co-main event on Crocker Donovan II, to name a few. For a man who thought the Devenish was his competitive boxing ceiling he went much further than he anticipated, headlining events internationally in Germany and America. At home he has done it all, headlining Falls Park, the SSE and on Friday it was the Waterfront that provided the stage for the final act in an amazing career. Pody finished the bout inside two rounds with a typically brutal knockout win. Landing a series of big right hands in quick succession, the referee had no choice but to wave it off.

Although adamant he is finished Pody conceded that one fight that ‘could keep him in boxing’ would be either Jay Quiggly or Luke Keeler on the much-anticipated Katie Taylor undercard in Croke Park where she will have her own send off later this year. Could a round two stoppage be enough to tempt him out of retirement again? Only The Hammer knows if he will swing again.

Either way he is not leaving boxing. Pody has been leading Hammer Boxing for the past two years and manages a number of talented fighters, using his experience to guide them through successful careers. He was instrumental in bringing boxing back to the Waterfront Hall and alongside Jamie Conlan at Conlan Sports will continue to put on shows in Belfast and beyond.

Also on the night Conor Quinn moved up a weight to take the Commonwealth International Super featherweight title with an impressive TKO win over Jake Dodd. Landing a massive left hand in the final round he sent his opponent flat to the canvas securing a convincing win.

Teo Alin claimed the Commonwealth International Silver Super-Featherweight title in a tough eight round test against English fighter Robert Caswell. The Cookstown fighter moves to 8-0.

Oisin Dunlop made it back-to-back stoppage wins with a fourth round stoppage over Zayn Khan. The Belfast man moves to 3-0.

Paddy Gallagher’s eight rounder against Limerick’s Graham McCormack ended in controversy. Originally ruled as a 78-75 win for McCormack this decision was reversed due to an ‘anomaly’ detected on the score card and the result was amended to a 75-75 draw. There are already calls for Gallagher-McCormack rematch on September 5 on Katie Taylor’s Páirc an Chrócaigh card.

Clonard southpaw Jamie Graham got his professional career off to a great start with a win over Argentinian journeyman Jose Exequiel Sanchez in a four round bout.

Cathal Jennings unfortunately did not get a run out on Friday night despite putting in a great camp and feeling ready to go to battle. It is still unclear why a fight did not go ahead but we expect to see him fighting in a very near future. The Newry man impressed in his last few fights and remains an Andytown News favourite.