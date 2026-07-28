CAOIMHÍN Agyarko fought Josh Kelly for the IBF light-middleweight world championship title on Saturday evening in Saudi Arabia. The 29-year-old Belfast man went into the bout unbeaten in 19 fights and looked to maintain a perfect record, however, it was not to be but I have no doubt he will be back at another world title shot.

The opening rounds passed without too much drama with both men taking time to settle into the fight. Both were clearly respectful of each other's abilities and were not willing to risk getting caught as they went about their work with cagey trepidation. The fifth round saw the fight spring into life with Kelly putting together some good combinations and sending Agyarko into the ropes with a decent right uppercut which he laughed off.

Kelly caught Caoimhín on the back of the head with 30 seconds left in the sixth as the pair came together. The referee rightfully had a word and deducted a point from the champion giving Agyarko some valuable time to recover and re-compose himself.

In the seventh the Belfast man commanded the centre of the ring applying pressure and forcing Kelly to dance around the edges. Breakthroughs came in the latter rounds with the Holy Trinity man landing a big left in the eighth and then badly cutting his opponent in the ninth. Blood poured from Kelly’s nose and forehead in the last three rounds as both men continued to give everything until the final bell.

The referee stood centre ring with both warriors as the crowd awaited the judges results. Caoimhín looked much like he did at the start of the fight whilst the Englishman looked undeserving of his moniker ‘the pretty boy Kelly’ with multiple cuts, badly bloodied and visibly exhausted. Both held their free arm high in the air in anticipation of the result.

"AND STILL" rang out around the arena confirming that Kelly had done enough in convincing the judges and thus retaining his strap. Ever the professional, Agyarko wasted no time in applauding and congratulating his opponent who barely celebrated and looked relieved to have came through such an intense battle.

Speaking after Caoimhín was understandably emotional and believed he had won. His analysis was spot on saying that he felt he "waited a bit too long" but had no complaints and did not dwell on any missed opportunities. There is no doubt having seen the hunger, desire, disappointment but also the self-critique in the immediate aftermath that Agyarko is a world champion in waiting. It is not a matter of if but when and I am confident he will bounce back to work and begin the rebuild on what hopefully is a very short journey towards another world title shot.