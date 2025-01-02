Boxing: Cacace grateful for his perfect year

Anthony Cacace admits his life has changed since claiming the IBF super-featherweight title in May

REWIND to this day last year and Anthony Cacace wasn’t exactly a name on the lips of the average sports fan in Belfast, never mind worldwide.

In boxing circles, there was no questioning the talent the Andersonstown man possessed, but it seemed he was destined to finish up his career in the shadows as the big breaks he experienced were usually to bones in his hand, including the scaphoid in the wrist which saw a planned meeting with Ryan Garner in November scrapped.

Yet there were whispers something big may be in the offing in early 2024 with a suggestion he may get the opportunity to challenge IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina growing legs.

It came to pass and thus began a complete change in fortunes where, today, Cacace is on top of the world and his name is on the lips of boxing fans around the world, while his profile in his native city has skyrocketed.

“If you had told me all this was going to happen, I wouldn’t have believed you,” he reflected.

“My whole life has been swung around and things are very positive. Things are going very well for me, my family and everyone else, so I’m just very grateful to be in the position I’m in.

“The Lord works in mysterious ways. I genuinely believe all this was planned out for me. The way things have happened in my career and how it’s all come together to where I am now is nothing short of fascinating. It confirms to me that someone is there looking over me.”

The Cordina clash was due to take place in February on the undercard of Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk, but a gash sustained by Fury in sparring resulted in the entire card being pushed back three months.

Considering how things had gone before, there was an initial reluctance for Cacace to believe his own date with destiny would also simply be moved to the new date in Riyadh and instead, he would be replaced by someone else.

But the Welshman was not going to renege and indeed, away from the public gaze, made a gesture to Cacace that is a mark of his character.

“I mailed Joe and asked him to give me his word he would fight me, and he did,” he revealed.

“I had put all of my savings into the camp and he offered to pay me some money until after the fight, which was a real gentleman thing to do. That put me at ease as it told me he still wanted the fight and I’d get the shot.”

One thing 2024 has taught me

'Dreams Can Come True'



Never give up. Love yas all 💙



2024 is history, 2025 is a mystery - let's make it legendary ✨



Happy New Year 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oaHDspWE5A — 🇮🇪 Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) December 31, 2024

Getting the opportunity is great, but it was imperative Cacace grabbed it with both hands as at 35 years of age, it was now or never as defeat would likely spell the end of any dreams he had of making it to the top.

No stone could be left unturned and big decisions had to be made. The most important of all was his coaching team and as a home bird, there was never any real prospect of him travelling to England or further afield.

Instead, the answer lay right in front of his eyes as he returned to his amateur days, managing to enlist the help of Michael Hawkins Snr, Michael Jnr and Barry O’Neill.

All knew Cacace as a fighter, but also as a person, so knew exactly what buttons they needed to push and the result was the performance of his life as he ripped the title from Cordina.

“I needed that switch-up,” he agreed.

“My manager (Simon Legg) was suggesting I go over to England to train with the likes of Joe Gallagher or one of the top guys, but I’m not interested in that.

“I looked for the best thing in Belfast and that was Micky Hawkins and it all worked out perfectly as I’m sitting as world champion.

“In some fights, I knew I could do more, but in that one, I did it all - everything I needed to do.

“No holding back or trying to be too reserved to save energy, I just let it all go.”

The Cordina victory was backed up by a September win over Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium - rounding off a year like no other for the ‘Andytown Apache’.

Looking back on what he has achieved fills him with pride but as the year turns, it will be time to look forward.

An agreement has been struck for Cacace to defend against IBF mandatory challenger Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez with rumours that will take place in spring, but the West Belfast man remains open to offers.

Recently, he expressed his willingness to jump up to lightweight to challenge Shakur Stevenson, while Leigh Wood’s name has been linked for a number of months and going away once again does not faze him.

One thing for certain is that whatever the next move may be, he will enter 2025 in a strong position and although his anonymity has suffered due to all that has transpired this year, he is proud to be an example that anything is possible with determination and belief.

“I know what’s in front of me and another big win - the world’s my oyster,” he outlined.

“It’s just about getting through the next few months and also getting used to the changes in my life of being known, which is difficult. Even out walking with the children I hear: ‘Look, it’s Anto Cacace’ and that makes me feel unbelievable.

“Some of these kids see what I have done and then know they can do it too - it gives me great satisfaction.

“People are now stopping asking for photographs, whereas before I could have walked up and down the road all the time and nobody knew me. It’s all a bit mad.”

