Boxing: Conlan confirms split with trainer Adam Booth

MICHAEL Conlan has confirmed he and coach Adam Booth have amicably parted ways as he seeks a fresh start in his career following his defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez in May.

Conlan linked up with Booth in early 2018 after winning the first five fights of his pro career under the gaze of Manny Robles in LA.

Together, they built towards world level, but twice Conlan came up short in title fights: firstly against Leigh Wood last year in Nottingham and then against Lopez at the SSE Arena last time out.

The West Belfast man insists he does not blame Booth for either of those reverses, but as he gets set for the comeback trail once more, feels a change of approach is needed.

He has hinted there may be a switch back across the Atlantic with Miami-based Cuban coaches Pedro Díaz, who formerly guided Miguel Cotto, and Jorge Rubio name-checked, while he will also test the waters with American, Buddy McGirt, who has trained a host of world champions and is in the corner of Dillian Whyte for next week's rematch against Anthony Joshua.

"I don't blame anybody, but I'm doing a big shake-up at the minute around how I'm moving forward," Conlan confirmed.

"It's a fresh start with a fresh set-up and we'll look at the best options. Possibly Miami, possibly England and possibly the same gym with a different coach.

"I've already spoken (with Booth) and we ended it amicably. I'm not pointing fingers or blaming anybody, but I just need something different.

"I like the Cuban coaches: Pedro Díaz, Jorge Rubio. I've been speaking to Buddy McGirt as well and will go over to see him next week in England and do a few days to see what he is like, but I don't think I'll have it nailed down in the next month or so anyway.

"I'm not just going to try one coach and go 'that's it' as I did that at the start of my career with Manny (Robles). I don't regret that, but then I probably should have shopped around a lot more, so we'll see."

There may also be a change of direction in terms of promotion away from Top Rank who extended their relationship for one fight against Lopez with an option of a second, but Conlan and his brother, Jamie, will explore what is next in that regard also.

"I was out of contract before the last fight," he continued.

"We did a one-fight deal on our terms with an option for the next fight, but I don't know if I will stay there or want to stay there."