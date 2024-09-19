Boxing: Family man Cacace as motivated as ever

Anthony Cacace is not ready to be removed from the top of the super-featherweight division having worked for so long to get there Mark Robinson/Matchroom

FANCY cars and celebrity status holds zero appeal to Anthony Cacace. That wasn't the dream as he worked his way up from the small hall, gritted his teeth and overcame the setbacks. The motivation was always about providing for his family and that remains the case heading into battle with Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 'Andytown Apache' has always had his feet planted firmly on the ground and the status of world champion has not changed that.

Of course, retaining the title is what he craves, the hunger and desire just as great this week as it was heading into May's title win over Joe Cordina.

But that is as much about putting food on the table and emerging from boxing mortgage free with a roof over his family's head just as important to him as a championship belt.

"I have three children and I'm a family man," he said of what drives him.

"I don't want to be a millionaire and don't want to be a superstar. I just want to provide a good life for my family and this fight will buy me a house which is all I've ever wanted."

Warrington is here for the West Belfast man's dinner but Cacace is not prepared to just hand it over.

He knows the task that lies ahead against the 33-year-old Leeds man who has previous for getting the better of Belfast boxers as Carl Frampton and Martin Lindsay can testify, and whilst Warrington steps up to the super-featherweight division for the first time outside of his early career bouts, the challenge presented is not being taken lightly.

Although the IBF title is not on offer for warrington, Cacace can still lose it this weekend and having waited for so long to get and then seize his chance with the win over Cordina, losing it in his subsequent bout is not in his thoughts.

😤 @AntoC6 is ready to build on the Cordina win on the 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 stage 🤩🏟️#JoshuaDubois | 21.09.24 | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition | Live on TNT Sports Box Office, Sky Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/gBs5D1vPyI — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) September 18, 2024

"I would have loved for it to be for the title because my lifelong dream was to win a world title and I have it, so it's a shame it's not on the line," he admitted.

"But I have to win because if I don't, I get stripped anyway. Now I feel I belong here. I need to more in this game for my own legacy and want more experiences, so I've got to keep winning.

"Josh Warrington is a very good fighter and I know I'm in for a hell of a fight, but I'm going to do my best to get through it.

"He is definitely a strong man and I could feel it there when we were doing them (press conference) interviews.

"I could see during camp he was doing a lot of weights, but weights are for bodybuilders. I'm an out-and-out boxer who has fought his whole life. I don't need to do weights as I'm naturally strong and this fight will be whatever I want it to be."