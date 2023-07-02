Boxing: Hughes, O'Neill and Brennan claim Europa wins

GERARD Hughes improved to 3-0 as he scored a shutout points win against Jake Pollard.

The West Belfast featherweight did everything but get the tricky visitor out off there, but was rightly happy with his night's word.

It's expected the man who has also spent a Lott of his time in Ballycastle to be announced for the Féile card in an eight-pound title fight and although he admitted there is room for improvement, was also mindful that he did what he needed to and cleared a hurdle.

"He was tough," Hughes admitted.

"I couldn't find the gears to get him out of there, but it is what it is. He is experienced and hasn't been stopped a lot but I hurt him and I'll take positives from that.

"He was coming in and clipping the head. He was awkward, but they're all like that as they know all the tricks."

It was a lively opener and the visitor came with ambition, but was stung with a right hand.

Hughes landed another stiff right shortly after that left Polland keen to hold on. Hughes was certainly troubling him but also took a looping right, yet he was in the ascendency.

Polland crouched when Hughes went downstairs and he continued to throw in an effort to sting the Ballycastle, but with limited success as all the better work was coming from Hughes.

It was getting scrappy in the third with Pollard beginning to tie Hughes up but it opened up again in there fourth with Hughes driving him back, but retaliated with two right hands.

There wasn't enough to make Hughes think twice as he continued to march forward and despite blood coming from his nose in the fifth, was happy with the high pace.

Pollard aimed to produce a big finish to the penultimate round but was punished by Hughes who tagged him on the bell.

Hughes again stung Pollard in the sixth and final frame as the visitor again held on, this time it cost him a point from referee Hugh Russell Jnr, but by this stage it wasn't going to do anything to change the outcome with Hughes well ahead and he earned a 60-53 nod to move on with an appearance at the August 4 Féile card now expected.

"I'm going to sit down with my manager on Monday as there's an offer," Hughes revealed as to what is next.

"This is why it was moved to six so I can qualify for the eight, but I can take positives from tonight"

Also on the card, Dublin's Emmet Brennan began his pro career with a 60-54 points win over Angel Emilov at super-middleweight.

O'Neill battles to 12th pro win

North Belfast's Owen O'Neill came through a storm to make it 12-0 as he had the measure of Iliyan Markov at the Europa Hotel on Saturday, taking a 58-56 points win.

Owen O'Neill improved to 12-0

'The Operator' marched forward relentlessly and landed some solid shots, but the Bulgarian was not for budging as he took the home favourite to the final bell.

Indeed, Markov was a worthy adversary as he boxed quite well and asked questions of O'Neill who grew into the contest after a slow start

"That was a lot tougher fight than I expected," he said after.

"I never look over any opponent but I thought I would get it a lot handier than I did. It just shows you should never think like that.

"He was a good amateur and Mark (Dunlop, manager) told me he knew his way about the ring. He caught me off guard in the first round and caught me with four uppercuts and his jab was good, but Dee (Walsh, coach) spoke to me and I probably won every round after that.

"It was a good fight and my first time fighting at that weight. It was the lowest weight I've ever made and I did the weight but well, but the plan is to get lower. I'm back training on Tuesday and there are big fights in the pipeline."

Now down at welterweight, O'Neill looked a lot more compact and he grew into the opening round after Markov looked to have caught him off guard with a fast start, landing the jab and uppercuts, but O'Neill began to find his way and landed with a good right.

Things began to open up a little in the second with O'Neill marching forward and putting a bit if neat into the right hand.

The trend continued in the third with Markov popping out the jab to try and set top his right, but O'Neill was timing him well with his own right, pouring forward towards the end of the round, landed with a hook that shook the visitor.

O'Neill opened the fourth with a double jab and this was a useful tool; as he set up his attacks a bit better, looking to throw the uppercut but Markov was tying him up at times on the inside.

A well-timed right underlined his dominance but the shots were being taken well by the Bulgarian and his grit was tested by an uppercut in the sixth.

Markov went for it when he heard the clapper for the final 10 seconds of the bout as he threw a flurry, but his cause was long lost as O'Neill maintained his perfect record.

"He was really awkward journeyman and some people find it tough to beat them, but I've come out with another win," O'Neill added.

"I'm 12-0 so the sky's the limit. My main priority is weight as I've struggled with it my whole life, so I'll get back on the ball and hopefully something at welterweight next."