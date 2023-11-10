Boxing: Irish Elite Championships conclude this weekend

THE 2024 Irish Elite Boxing Championships will conclude at the National Stadium in Dublin on Saturday night with men’s and women’s finals down for decision, but there are still many pairings to be decided.

Due to the Olympic Games in Paris next, the competition for 2024 has been brought forward with the remaining semi-finals set for Friday night.

The pick of the bunch takes place at 57kg with Dylan Eagleson of St Paul’s facing Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher.

Eagleson, who beat Paul Loonam in the quarter-finals, took European silver and Commonwealth gold last year at his natural 54kg weight, but given that is not one of the divisions included in next year’s Olympics, he has been forced to move up to bantamweight and will do battle with Gallagher who also scooped gold in Birmingham last year.

Both are touted as rising stars of Irish boxing and while circumstances have dictated they will square off when in previous years they may have operated in different weight categories, they will know this year’s title could go a long way to decide which represents Ireland in next year’s Olympic qualifiers.

14 2024 National Elite Championship Men’s semi-finals will be decided at the home of Irish Boxing on Friday, November 10th from 7pmhttps://t.co/nClYcn3XSq pic.twitter.com/VvGDW8ECi0 — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 7, 2023

But it is not a straightforward picture as they winner will then have to box 24 hours later in the final against either Adam Hession or Davy Joyce who meet in Friday’s other semi-final.

Elsewhere, Star ABC’s John Paul Hale is involved in a semi-final at light-welterweight against Erne’s Anthony Malanaphy with the other semi-final between Darren O’Connor and Aaron O’Donoghue.

Already through to finals night on Saturday is Paris-bound Michaela Walsh who came through her 57kg semi-final against Kelsey Leonard last weekend to set-up a final against Kellie McLoughlin.

During the weekend’s prelims, quarters and semis, there was disappointment for Immaculata’s Caitlin Fryers, Holy Trinity pair Jon McConnell - who lost a 4-1 split to defending 71 kilo champion Dean Walsh - and Two Alin, plus Holy Family’s Rory Lavery.

Friday’s semi-final will be broadcast live on the IABA YouTube channel, while Saturday’s finals will be live on TG4’s YouTube channel from 5pm.