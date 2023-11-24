Boxing: McCafferty ready for Navarro test in London

Kristina O’Hara-McCafferty fights under the Queensberry banner for the first time on Friday night

KRISTINA McCafferty begins a new chapter this Friday night at London’s York Hall when she fights for the first time under the Queensberry banner (live on TNT).

The undefeated West Belfast woman (3-0) takes on Spain’s Cristina Navarro (3-1) over six rounds at minimumweight in what is her first fight since last October.

Her previous victories have caught the eye, but the outings were infrequent and therefore made it tough to build momentum.

But having teamed up with Frank Warren’s promotional company, the hope is that things will now change and no better time to get back in the ring than the weekend where women’s boxing will come to the forefront with the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron rematch to take place in Dublin the following night.

Women’s boxing is exploding in Ireland with international amateur medals now the norm, but the pro scene doesn’t have the same numbers and with Taylor, win or lose this weekend, likely on her final few laps in the sport, there will be a lookout for a new pro star and McCafferty believes she can be the one.

“There are a handful of pro female fighters in Ireland, some coming through now like myself and others there for a while, but only one person can take over that (Taylor) legacy and that’s myself,” she predicts.

🥊 Fighting for a goal @Kristi_oh, is here ready to impress on her Queensberry debut!#ChamberlainRamlavs | Tomorrow | TNT Sports 2, 7PM pic.twitter.com/qdmyi6pNUj — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 23, 2023

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself when I say that but that’s how it is.

“I have been following her throughout her career and I would like to be the next one to do it.”

With a small field in the 105lb division, there is the possibility of moving quickly up the ladder.

Navarro represents her best opponent to date and taking on such a challenge after 13 months out of the ring is a mark of her ambition.

Another impressive win will likely see her take a huge step forward with real possibilities of moving swiftly into title contention and that is where she wants to be.

“My end goal is to be a multi-weight world champion,” she outlined.

“Right now I’m at minimumweight, the weight below is atom weight and above is light-fly, so there are three already.

“But for now I just want to focus on getting a couple of fights under my belt with Frank and then go for titles when they feel I’m ready.”