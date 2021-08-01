Boxing: McCarthy calls for rematch after narrow defeat to Billam-Smith

TOMMY McCarthy is gunning for a rematch against Chris Billam-Smith following Saturday's split decision loss to the Englishman at Matchroom HQ in Essex.

'Mac Attack' lost his European title to 'CBS' who retained the Commonwealth and picked up the vacant British belt for good measure as two of the three judges opted for the man from Bournemouth after an absorbing 12-round battle.

Judge John Latham scored it 115-114 in the Belfast man's favour, with Mark Lyson having the same score the other way. Ian John-Lewis' 116-112 card in favour of Billam-Smith was quite hard to fathom as there was little between the fighter throughout, reflected in the final punch stats of 155 to 154 landed in Billam-Smith's favour. While this is not to be used as a scoring measure, it does highlight the close nature of the bout that McCarthy felt he had shaded.

The pre-fight build-up had been quite fiery and added to by Carl Frampton appearing in McCarthy's corner with Billam-Smith trained by Shane McGuigan and the war of words between the fighters translated into one in the ring as both enjoyed their moments, but it was the Bournemouth man who took the triple crown of belts on offer.

"Because it was so close and I let it slip through my hands, I'm disappointed," the Lenadoon man said after.

"We just have to do it again. It was a split decision; I thought I won the fight but respect to Billam-Smith - he put up a hell of a fight. I didn't expect him to be as ballsy as what he is and I'd love to do it again, but that's the game.

"In terms of the judging it was so close. One gave it to me by a round and one gave it to him by a round, then one was way off. I think it warrants a rematch, but that's the way boxing goes.

"Boxing is run by the fans and if they want it and hopefully they do, I'd love to do it again. My manager is livid and he's contacting every Tom, Dick and Harry to get this back on. I want back on but he's the champion now and calling the shots. I'm not crying robbery. I'm just saying I thought I won the fight and it was close."

McCarthy and Billam-Smith trade

The opening round was a little cagey with both working well off the jab early as Billam-Smith began to march forward and landed some heavy fire, but was stunned and hurt badly as McCarthy countered with a huge overhand right.

He recovered to have a good second as McCarthy seemed to try a little too hard to find a home for the right, but the fight began to come to life in the third with McCarthy enjoying early success and while he had to take a right hand, came back with one of his own and a check left in what was a big round for the Lenadoon man.

Billam-Smith was targeting the body with success and this let him find a home for the jab, but McCarthy grew into the fourth and connected downstairs too and then countered well with the right.

However, it was 'CBS' who had a big fifth round, taking it to McCarthy and landing some big shots as the Belfast man was backed onto the ropes and his punch resistance was tested to the full.

He did recover in the sixth with both men on the jab, but McCarthy then started to time the counters and looked to have done more although picked up a nasty cut over his right from a clash of heads.

This posed a real problem in the seventh with blood trickling into the eye as Billam-Smith pressed on but was caught with a beautiful combination as he left himself exposed.

The action was back and forth as both men dug in and enjoyed their moments in the eight as this fight continued to hang in the balance as Billam-Smith pressed and McCarthy countered and mercifully, the blood had been stopped by his cut man.

It was all to play for heading into the championship rounds with McCarthy enjoying an excellent 11th, boxing on the outside and working well off the jab as Billam-Smith failed to catch up with him and when he did step inside, had to eat a big right hand.

Both knew the final round could be key and both emptied the tank as they found the target, but the snap was gone from the shots as they had little left to give.

Billam-Smith lands a jab as blood squirts from McCarthy's eye

"I am elated. It has been a hard camp with some serious downs, but it was all worth it," Billam-Smith told DAZN afterwards.

"It was attritional, but I was fitter throughout. He was gassing early on and I could win rounds comfortable. But that's McGuigan's Gym circuits for you.

"I felt I hurt him early on, and on the inside. Even when I had him in the fifth he was saying 'come on boy' but I knew he was blowing.

"I still had the fitness in there. I enjoyed it. I felt comfortable. I don't know how he could have won 10 rounds, but the judges sit in a different position than me.

"I'd be surprised if he wanted a rematch, but first it's my birthday on Monday and I will eat a lot."

McCarthy's manager, Mark Dunlop was seething at the decision afterwards and was adamant his man won, taking huge issue with the 116-112 card that appeared very wide in what was a very even affair.

"I never complain, but Tommy won that fight down the stretch 100 per cent," he insisted.

"It was a close fight and I'd like to say I'm still friends with (judge) Ian John-Lewis, but 116-112 is ridiculous. Everybody had Tommy winning the fight so I'd be expecting a rematch."

Promoter, Eddie Hearn also feels a rematch is warranted after what was a hugely enjoyable battle between the pair in which he felt Billam-Smith had done just enough, but agreed that it was a very close call and would be eager to see it again.

"I felt it was a very close fight, but I felt Chris Billam-Smith nicked the fight," he said.

"I didn't agree with 116-112, but what I did agree with most people's opinions that it was a great fight. I'd love to do it again and don't see why we shouldn't do it again. Most people would love to see it.

"It was a very hard-fought fight, gruelling and both deserve a lot of credit. They deserve a lot of credit for taking that fight and we want to see more of them."