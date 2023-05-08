Boxing: McComb retains title in Birmingham

Sean McComb retained his WBO European light-welterweight title in Birmingham on Saturday as he took care of business against Kaisee Benjamin on the cards (97-94, 97-93, 96-65).

The Belfast man knew he had to gamble to gain traction and attention to his career and he got that over 10 rounds in his Birmingham opponent's back yard as he showed a bit of everything in a gripping contest.

The challenger poured it on early, but McComb boxed beautifully in the middle rounds and fought fire with fire late to repel Benjamin in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

It was a hugely entertaining contest that saw the Turf Lodge man improve to 16-1 and he is ready to roll the dice again with his goal being top honours.

"I would love another fight to progress, push towards world honours," he said in a post-fight interview.

"If it makes sense, I'm here for it. No specific names, it's a progression.

"Obviously, I'm in this game to become a world champion, as we all are, so anyone high in the rankings or want to be high in the rankings are the ones I want."

Complete firefight 🔥@sugarseantl retains his European belt after an all-out war with Kaisee Benjamin 💪#BuatsiStepien | Now | Resorts World, Birmingham | @SkySportsBoxing pic.twitter.com/ewpT1Dyt6B — BOXXER (@boxxer) May 6, 2023

Benjamin was coming in off a defeat to Dalton Smith in a British title fight and was certainly fired up to regain traction in his own career, forcing the issue early.

But by the end of the second, McComb appeared to have quelled the uprising and was finding his range.

Longer and taller out of the southpaw stance, he was finding his groove with trademark counters when pivoting off the back foot and seemed well in control.

Yet Benjamin, whose nose was damaged by the ramrod jab coming his way, found a second wind late and managed to draw the Belfast man into the trenches, thudding to the ribs.

The ninth was his, but McComb proved his fighting heart by meeting his challenger in the centre in the final round, landing twos and threes as his better quality became apparent.

"Kaisee Benjamin is a really good fighter," McComb acknowledged.

"I always believed I could beat him (but) when we get in there he took me by surprise with his boxing IQ and how he could control the distance.

"It was up to me to develop in the ring and with my performance to get the win. I did that and I'm very happy."

McComb lands a right jab through the guard

The defence of his title ought to secure a higher ranking with the WBO and perhaps lead to an Inter-Continental opportunity next that would boost him further.

Reaching the summit of a division that contains the likes of Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez, plus Teofimo Lopez and former undisputed champion Josh Taylor who meet for the Scot's remaining WBO belt is a challenge, McComb hopes delivering in a fun fight on a major platform can help him edge towards a big opportunity.

"Winner stays on," he stressed.

"I'd love to be back here as the hospitality has been great. The whole (Boxxer) team has been amazing.

"They (fans) spent their hard-earned money to come over and they're loyal to me, through victory and defeat. This is for them and it means a lot to them, my family and close friends."