Boxing: McCrory and Quinn enjoy points victories at the SSE Arena

Padraig McCrory admitted he was a little disappointed with his conclusive points victory over Diego Ramirez on Saturday, but takes positives from dealing with what could have been a banana skin outing.

Boxing after the man event where Michael Conlan, who helps guide the career of the West Belfast super-middleweight, had been beaten and the majority of the crowd had debated the venue was difficult, but he came through unscathed on a 99-91 decision on referee Hugh Russell Jnr's scorecard.

It was also tricky as southpaw Ramirez, much smaller, was giving the Belfast man little to work with as he employed a tight guard to the solid jabs coming his way.

Despite a fully merited victory that keeps 'The Hammer' well on track to push for a major opportunity, he wasn't overly thrilled with his night's work.

"I was a bit underwhelmed with my performance but it was strange scenario after Mick, who I have a great relationship with, losing and then having to go straight out," he reflected.

"I'm still 17-0 and everything is on track so hopefully I can get something bigger next."

17-0



Onto the next 1



Thank you to each and every1 of you that stayed behind to supported me



A big shout out to all my sponsors



Sponsored by @roylemac10

@gymco_belfast@bpeboyd

@tlaglazing2020_

@seancrowe84

@maddenfinucanesolicitors

@empirefightstore @Cubelogistics pic.twitter.com/wTdM3BdD9b — Pody McCrory (@padraigmc1988) May 28, 2023

There have been whispers that McCrory could be in line for a crack at David Morrell's WBA 'regular' title as all of the main belts are in the possession of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez who looks likely too face Dimitry Bivol for a second time and probably at light-heavyweight, so the Cuban's belt may be the only viable one in play in the immediate period.

There was also a brief period where McCrory looked close to securing a fight against he big-punching Edgar Berlanga who instead will meet Donegal's Jason Quigley, and McCrory is open to facing the winer should the chance arise.

"Who knows where Irish boxing goes now with Mick losing, but I have every faith in Conlan Boxing to get me a big fight next," he added.

"I'd love to get the winner of the winner of Berlnaga and Jason Quigley, or at least a final eliminator with someone in the top five of the WBA."

His gym-mate Conor Quinn was also victorious as the super-flyweight made a huge step forward when climbing an 80-72 points win over Juan Hinostroza.

Conor Quinn in action

The margin of victory doesn't tell the tale of this fight as the visitor, who drew in a European title fight in recent times, was extremely competitive but Quinn proved he was ready for the step-up with a deserved win and was delighted with his night's work.

"It was a great scrap - eight tough rounds against a former EU champion," said Quinn.

"Since I've been back boxing, these are the type of fights I've been asking for.

"Every round apart fro the first couple were close, but I always had the extra gear. That's a learning fight for me, so when do you want to go to that extra gear - the fourth or fifth round? But then maybe gas in the seventh or eighth.

"That's the type of fight where you really find out if you are at that level because a lot of people have had a tough night with that guy and he's beaten a lot of good fighters.

"That guy is top European level so I want more fights like that and I'm not thinking I'm ready for world level yet."

At that start of the night, Callum Thompson and Willo Hayden scored wins, while Dublin's big-punching Pierce O'Leary lived up to his 'Big Bang' moniker with a first round stoppage over Alin Florin Ciorceri to retain his WBA International light-welterweight.

After the main event, Armagh pair Fearghus Quinn and debutant James Freeman won on the cards, while Nick Ball successfully defended his WBC Silver featherweight title when Ludumo Lamati threw the towel in the final round with the South African taken to hospital.