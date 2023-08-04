Boxing: McCrory keen to make a statement as Féile frontrunner

Padraig McCrory is keen to make a statement against Steed Woodall on Friday at the Falls Park INPHO

Padraig McCrory v Steed Woodall (Falls Park, Friday, live on Fite TV from 7pm)



WHEN Padraig McCrory began his pro career back in June 2017 on a Ryan Burnett undercard, he did so with little fanfare.

His career was built on the small hall circuit, shifting tickets and paying his du, but the performances and popularity of those early bouts would help build a head of steam and deliver opportunities.

Something of a cult figure in boxing circles according to his manager, Jamie Conlan, McCrory is ready to burst fully into the mainstream as he tops the bill at the Falls Park on Friday against Steed Woodall.

The Féile an Phobail Fight Night, promoted by Conlan Boxing, has been one of those events where hardcore boxing fans and those there for the occasion pour in through the gates and the headline billing for McCrory will only serve to boost his growing profile even further.

This isn’t his first time boxing in the park as his first outing there was in 2019 against Steve Collins Jr for the BUI Celtic super-middleweight title, a win that proved lift-off in his career.

The challenges got stiffer, but McCrory continued to clear the hurdles in fine style as Sergei Gorokhov, Marco Antonio Periban and IBO light-heavyweight champion Leon Bunn have been defeated with the West Belfast man’s exciting style that is complimented with serious punch power helping him reach this point.

Walking out on August 4 just yards from where he grew up with be extra-special and the affable St James’ native can’t hide his delight.

Local boxing hero @padraigmc1988 ready for a massive challenge in front of his home audience at the Falls Park this Friday night.



Get ready for the Falls Park roar!

“It’s my first time headlining so I’m delighted to be heading my own show at the Falls Park,” he said.

“I always went to the Féile events growing up and seeing my photo on the front of this year’s programme is so special.

“I turned 35 there recently and this is the 35th year of the Féile so it works perfectly.

“It’s been six and a half years of work to get here. When I started off at the Odyssey, everything has been building towards this and here I am.

“It’s amazing as people really get behind you so I’m really proud to be doing this. I’ve always taken things fight by fight to see where I could go and here I am.

“There is a lot of pressure but you have to blank all that out and concentrate on the job.

“My last two fights weren’t great performances, but then I was up against lower opposition and it’s hard to perform against people like that sometimes, but I got the wins and that’s all that matters.

“I’ve fought in the Park a few times, winning my first title there against Steve Collins Jnr was a special night and then again against the Russian.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back there as a headliner because I know it will be an amazing night.”

Saving the dramatics for the ring.



All courteous as Padraig McCrory and Steed Woodhall weigh-in ahead of their Feile Fight Night bill topper at the Ramada Hotel in Belfast city centre this afternoon.

McCrory is potentially just a win or two away from a major assignment but then again, his reputation for upsetting the odds is beginning to make potential opponents a little more wary.

There had been a brief window where he may have got the call to face Edgar Berlanga - Jason Quigley instead getting the call - and after the New Yorker’s win over Quigley, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn admitted that the Belfast man was in the picture but his profile wasn’t big enough on the other side of the pond to receive the offer.

It’s not the first instance of this in McCrory’s career as in 2021, TV network Showtime pulled the plug on a promoted fight against David Lemieux.

In some ways, it is a backhanded compliment as he is now viewed is extremely high risk but low reward.

But that is not of concern now as all his focus is on Woodall and topping the bill at the Falls Park - a measure of his popularity and talent that should eventually see the door to the big time swing open.

“There was talk about the Berlanga fight and I would love to fight him, but if it doesn’t happen then it doesn’t happen,” he reflected.

“They said I didn’t get that fight because my profile wasn’t big enough, the same reason I didn’t get the Lemieux fight before, so I’ve been there. I can’t worry about that kind of stuff, just do my job. If I keep winning then the fights will come.

“I watched he Berlanga fight and Jason Quigley took rounds off him. Had it not been for the knockdowns then who knows what might have happened. I think I can beat Berlanga but they don’t seem to want it.

“I have to win there and try to look good doing it because it’s a great chance to boost my profile further and then who knows.”

Weigh in results



10 Round Super Middleweight contest



Steed Woodall: 167lbs
Padraig McCrory: 167.5lbs



Live on Fite TV from 7pm tomorrow night

But before attention can turn to the future, there is a job to do this week as Woodall has proven that whilst he may be something of an unknown, he is a viable threat.

The Englishman has had 20 fights with 18 wins, one defeat and one draw - the loss coming against Steve Rolls whom he knocked down in that fight.

Woodall spent the majority of his career in the United States or Dominican Republic before returning to this side of the Atlantic.

McCrory is wary of the challenge that lies ahead and is taking nothing for granted in his quest for a performance befitting of the occasion.

“It’s hard to find much footage of him but I know he was a good amateur and fought in the world championships, so he can fight,” he accepts.

“His only loss was to Steve Rolls, so it’s not like he lost to a nobody. I know he and his team are going to come overconfident and think they will win, so I will have to be at my best to beat him.

“I can’t overlook him because I have to keep winning and winning to get to where I want to be.”