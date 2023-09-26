Boxing: McKenna and Crocker set for battle on December 2

IT will be a battle of Belfast at the SSE Arena on December 2 as Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker get set to lock horns in a welterweight fight that has already set tongues wagging in local boxing circles.

Despite McKenna missing out on a fight with Nicholas Esposito in Dublin for the IBO belt earlier this month, the planned cross-city showdown, for which it was hoped McKenna would enter as a defending champion, could still have the vacant title on the line.

Kurt Walker is set to fight for a first title on the night and Steven Ward is also set to return to the ring after two years out in what is et to be another massive night for local fight fans.

But it is the meeting between McKenna and Crocker which will dominate the conversation as it pits the battle-hungry West Belfast man against the power-puncher from Sandy Row.

The pair most certainly empty a fan-friendly style and therefore this has all the ingredients for a classic battle, one in which both were only too happy to sign up for.

"It's a fantastic fight," said Micheal Conlan whose Conlan Boxing outfit have delivered this early Christmas present to the Belfast boxing public.

"The old dog in Tyrone, that crazy war-hungry dog who is still hungry going in against the young, ferocious puncher with a lot of expectation on his shoulders.

"It's the potential for fireworks and I do think it will be a firefight. It's one I'm proud to be a part of but it wasn't hard to get it across the line. Once it was mentioned to both lads, it was agreed, so fair play to both of them. I'm looking forward to it."

Tickets for the December 2 show are set to go on sale next week through Ticketmaster with plenty more local interest expected for the undercard.