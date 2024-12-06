Boxing: McKenna heads to war in Waterford against Moran

DESPITE losing his last two fights, Tyrone McKenna insists confidence ahead of Saturday’s all-Irish welterweight clash with Dylan Moran at the SETU Arena, Waterford (live on ProBox TV).

‘The Mighty Celt’ came up short against Lewis Crocker this time last year and having reversed an initial decision to retire, returned for a rematch against Mohamed Mimoune at the beginning of August but again suffered a defeat with the Frenchman gaining revenge from their first fight in February 2020.

Earlier that night at the SSE Arena, Waterford’s Moran cut through Owen O’Neill in just 19 seconds to ensure he too didn’t suffer back-to-back reverses following a first-round stoppage against Florian Marku.

That saw his record improve to 19-2 and his wish for a showdown with McKenna was answered as ‘The Mighty Celt’ immediately agreed as he knows only too well how victory in domestic dust-ups have proven a springboard in the past.

The West Belfast man has defeated Sean Creagh, Jake Hanney, Anthony Upton and Darragh Foley in the past and those wins have helped build his profile and push his career forward.

Should he repeat the trick to get back on the winning trail, then he is hopeful it could see him enter 2025 in position to jump into. bigger opportunity should it arise.

“I love all-Irish fights and they are the ones I look forward to the most, so when I was offered it, I thought it was a good fight,” said McKenna, whose record stands at 23-5-1.

“I need to move up in weight (to 147) and Dylan is coming off a good win over a Belfast fighter (Owen O’Neill) so he is a name here. When I go down there and hopefully get a knockout, it should put me in contention for big fights.

“An Irish fight has been a springboard for me in the past as fans get behind it, unlike any other fight. I could fight a big name from America and it wouldn’t get as much attention than when I fought Lewis Crocker when everyone in Belfast was talking about it.

“Irish fights are where you are going to make your name, sell tickets and build a fan base. It means that when you win, you can go to a promoter and say ‘I’ll fight one of your boys and bring 100 fans’, so it’s always a smart fight.”

"𝗧𝗬𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗠𝗰𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗔 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗦𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧"🗣️



Dylan Moran is ready to bring it to Tyrone McKenna in his home city of Waterford 🍀



Full story: https://t.co/4XSu91eLur#McKennaMoran | #ProBoxTV pic.twitter.com/cBXamvUzzF — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) December 5, 2024

Moran is also viewing this as his big opportunity to shine on a worldwide, free-to-air broadcast that will get his name out there.

He comes in after that stunning win over O’Neill, but McKenna is step up and undoubtedly, a win this weekend would be the biggest of his career.

The 29-year-old will be the home fighter and will seek to use that backing to raise his performance level in this battle of southpaws, and although he acknowledged he is going in against a man whose toughness can’t be questioned, insists his skills will prove the difference.

“It’s definitely a step up,” said the Dungarvan man.

“I’ve watched Tyrone for years but I don’t think this could have come at a better time or in a better place. This is what I’ve always wanted.

“When I started boxing, I said I wanted to be a world champion and all that, but I always said I wanted to bring big fights to Waterford.

“Tyrone McKenna has been in with some of the best in the world, and the Crocker fight was a great fight. In the last one, he got caught with a body shot, so I take nothing from that. He has the toughest chin in boxing, but I feel I’m a better boxer.”

Dylan Moran overcame Owen O’Neill last time out

Following the defeat to Mimoune, McKenna felt it was time for a change and has based himself in Germany with coach, Tim Yilmaz.

The 34-year-old just felt it was time for a change and although he toyed with the idea of staying at home this time, the smarter option was to get away and focus solely on this fight as it’s one that could end any hope he has of getting back into world level should it go wrong.

If Moran is reading nothing into the Belfast man’s defeat to Mimoune when body shots proved the undoing, then the feeling is somewhat mutual regarding McKenna’s views on his opponent’s lightning-quick win over O’Neill.

Instead, he feels his experience of the big nights against big names will be crucial and up in the 147lb division, believes it will put an extra spring in his step to silence those who believe he is on the downward slope.

“I wouldn’t look into the O’Neill fight as he was so weight-drained the day before,” McKenna stressed.

“But I have been in with people way above like (Regis) Prograis, Jack Catterall, Ohara Davies, Jose Felix - the list goes on. I’ve fought the top people, so I’m very confident going into the fight.

“He is hoping I am on the slide having lost the last two, so he’s thinking now is the time to cherry-pick McKenna and progress off my name. But it’s a bad move as the two defeats have made me more determined to win this. I can’t lose a third time and not to another Irish fighter.

“I’ve moved over to Germany, away from my kids and family, training twice a day, six days per week, so I’m putting everything into this camp.

“Dylan Moran will see on the night it was a bad move to think I’m on the slide.”