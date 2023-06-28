Boxing: Michaela Walsh seals her place at the Paris Olympics

Michaela Walsh celebrates her featherweight quarter-final win over Melissa Juvonen Mortensen at the European Games that guarantees a medal and a spot at next year's Olympics in Paris INPHO

Michaela Walsh is now a two-time Olympian as the West Belfast woman powered to victory over Denmark's Melissa Juvonen Mortensen in their featherweight quarter-final at the European Games to seal her place in Paris next summer.

The Emerald fighter was simply too good for the Dane, winning by unanimous decision in an almost shutout from start to finish, earning an eighth major international medal in the process.

Having appeared at the Tokyo Games, the Black's Road woman can now look forward to next summer but there is still some business left in Krakow as she will bid to upgrade her bronze on Friday when she meets France's Amina Zidani in the semi-final.

But for now she can enjoy the moment as a major hurdle has been overcome and in some style.

Mortensen was aggressive early as she threw a right that Walsh evaded and this set the tone for the opening round with the Dane pressing and Walsh aiming to counter off the back foot.

It made for a good clash of styles, but the Belfast woman was extremely effective in her approach and had four of the judges onside by the end of the first and she lured her foe in and punished consistently.

The Emerald boxer got the better of an early exchange in the second, but again she was taking that step back and countering Mortensen, even holding her feet on occasion as the confidence was now in full flow.

MICHAELA WALSH, 👀 SEE YOU IN PARIS 🇫🇷



TICKET FOR ONE PLEASE 🎟️ @Paris2024 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/Fisx8oyuRy — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 28, 2023

It was evident there was a gulf in class as Walsh took a clean sweep of the second frame that left her with one hand on her ticket to Paris and there was no letting it slip in the final round.

While Mortensen knew she had to go for broke, Walsh was too quick, slick and elusive. The jab was an effective in keeping the Dane at bay and Walsh was now landing some check rights, forcing a count late in the dying seconds to underline her dominance and confirm her status as a two-time Olympian.

Joining Walsh in Paris next summer are Kellie Harrington and Dean Clancy who won their respective quarter-finals, while heavyweight Jack Marley must reach his final to secure his spot at next summer's Games and he will hope to do so when he faces Spain's Enmanuel Reyes Ala on Friday, having accounted for experienced professional Marko Calic of Croatia on Wednesday.

Likewise Aoife O'Rourke as the reigning European middleweight champion accounted for Sweden's Love Nelli Holgersson in their last eight clash and now will fight for a place in the final and Paris against Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik.

There was disappointment earlier on Wednesday for Amy Broadhurst, Jennifer Lehane, Daina Moorehouse and Kelyn Cassidy in their quarter-finals, but there are further Olympic qualifiers to come where they can secure their spot.