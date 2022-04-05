Boxing mourns the passing of John McNally

The late John McNally at the 1952 Olympic Games where he won silver

THE passing of Ireland's first-ever Olympic boxing medallist John McNally on Monday, aged 89, has plunged Belfast and Irish boxing into mourning.

McNally's name is etched into the tapestry of the sport in the city, having claimed the silver medal at the 1952 Games in Helsinki.

His achievement would pave the way for others to follow as he also won European bronze and was recognised as an inductee to the Irish boxing hall of fame.

“John was an absolute gentleman and will be fondly remembered by many in the Irish boxing family," said the IABA’s Chief Executive, Fergal Carruth.

"A standout, naturally gifted boxer, John paved the way for all of Irish boxing’s Olympic success, winning our first ever medal (silver) in 1952.

"IABA hall of fame inductee John McNally was the first of a very select group of 18 Irish Olympic boxing medallists when he was beaten by the narrowest of margins by the home country Finnish fighter in the gold medal contest in Helsinki. His success as a boxer will be forever remembered by all who love boxing in Ireland.”

John McNally with Paddy Barnes and Ken Egan in 2010

Born in 1932 in Cinnamon Street in Belfast’s Pound Loney area, McNally was drawn to the local Immaculata club where he developed a love for the sweet science, but would move onto the St Mary's club on King Street where he went onto win an Ulster Juvenile title.

Ulster and Irish junior success would follow before he captured the Irish bantamweight title that would see him make the team for the 1952 Olympics.

Aged just 19, he would defeat Filipino, Italian and South Korean opposition on his way to the final, but came up short when losing a split decision against Finland's Pentti Hamalainen.

The following year's European success in Warsaw was followed by a Golden Gloves title when McNally represented Europe against the USA in Chicago and in the space of a year, had defeated three formed American champions.

He was also made an honourary German champion having defeated the country's three former bantamweight champions in the space of a year to underline his incredible talents.

McNally would turn over to the professional ranks in 1954, but he was unable to replicate his amateur success and would later admit he just didn't enjoy the punch-for-pay code, retiring in 1962.

Still, his exploits in the vest are how he will be remembered and in 2008 was inducted into the Irish Boxing Hall of Fame, a year after he had been recognised by the Sport Council of Northern Ireland for his contribution to Irish sport, having shown the way for those who followed.

"There is always something really special about being the first as we all followed in his footsteps," said Hugh Russell who would follow in John's footsteps by claiming bronze at the 1980 Moscow Games.

"He was the precedent and driving force for the rest of us that everyone else could do it. You had Freddie Gilroy and John Caldwell after that, then Jim McCourt and myself after that again.

"He was a very quiet, unassuming man and every time I met him, we shook hands and I would tell him that it was so special he was the first to get an Olympic medal, so it's a sad day for boxing."