TEAM NI has named a 12 strong boxing squad for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Four years ago in Birmingham, Team NI topped the medal table in the ring with five gold medals and a silver and a bronze by the final count.

This summer, Michaela Walsh and Jude Gallagher return to defend their titles in Glasgow. It will be Walsh’s fourth Commonwealth Games having started her journey 12 years ago in Glasgow when she won a silver medal.

In 2018, on the Gold Coast in Australia, Walsh achieved another magnificent silver medal, before returning to Birmingham in 2022 where she once again topped the podium by beating Elizabeth Oshoba in the final to win the featherweight gold medal.

Jude Gallagher returns to defend his title after he was crowned featherweight champion after his opponent in the final, Ghana’s Joseph Commey, was unable to fight due to an injury sustained in the semi-final.

Team NI Coach Liam Corr is confident the squad can emulate the team from four years ago and bring home medals.

“Birmingham was a great achievement, it was a great team, well decorated team before we went and it couldn't have gone any better, it was a great performance for even the ones that didn't medal, it was great to be a part of it,” stated Corr.



“It is a strong team going to Glasgow, you only have to look it. It's well decorated too, you have some Olympians on it, you have some previous Games medallists, you have some European medallists, some world medallists, you have some U23 medallists and then you have some who are just on the international scene, but they're here for a reason and they're boxing for Ireland at an international level as well.”



“Anything's possible when you've got talent and the team's fully talented and fully ready to go. So better luck with the draw, who knows what could happen, it could happen.”

JP Hale and Nicole Clyde also return to the squad that competed in Birmingham and there are eight boxers competing at their first Commonwealth Games.

Team NI Commonwealth Boxing Squad:

Jude Gallagher 60kg

Michaela Walsh 57 kg

Jon McConnell 70 kg

Catlin Fryers 51 kg

Louis Rooney 55 kg

JP Hale 65 kg

Nicole Clyde 54 kg

Kaci Rock 65 kg

Eoghan Quinn 80 kg

Garyn McAllister 90 kg

Janseen Hill 70 kg

Willie Jon McCartan 90+ kg