Boxing: O'Hara inks deal with Frank Warren

UNBEATEN West Belfast prospect Kristina O'Hara has ambitions of moving into title contention before long, having teamed up with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games' silver medallist has won all three of her professional contests to date, but they have been spaced out since her debut in November 2021.

Each of those victories have drawn praise, but the 27-year-old has not been as active as she would have hoped.

That is now likely to change with O'Hara, a highly decorated amateur, looking to push on as a pro with Warren's backing that is likely to bring added exposure.

“I am absolutely delighted and it is something I have been working towards my whole life,” said the minimum weight hopeful.

“I always knew, somewhere along the line, if I was patient and persistent that I would eventually break through.

“I have to be thankful as well to the people around me, like Susannah Schofield – my last promoter – who gave me the three fights to get my name out there a bit.

“It is overwhelming, I am just over the moon. It was two weeks ago when we made the trip over, with my husband and coach Gerard McCafferty, to sit down with Frank and talk possibilities. I told him I am destined to become a multi-weight world champion and I think he can help me get there.

“Frank is an out-and-out boxing man and he always has been, so he gets it.”

With 14 Irish titles to her name as an amateur, O'Hara's pedigree is without question and with a fresh start, now her thoughts will turn to a return to action.

Initially, she wants to make a dent in the minimumweight division before targeting other divisions.

The hope is that opportunities for titles will come sooner rather than later and she believes that is possible with some traction going forward.

“It has been a lifetime of hard work,” she added.

“At the minute we are just looking to get the news out and hopefully soon to follow will be some fight news. I know he is going to try and keep me as active as possible and we are going to move towards titles as quickly as we can.

“Especially with my weight, which is 47.7kg, there is a good bit of opposition out there. That being said, we want to get a couple of fights in first and then start going for titles.

“There is no time to waste, I want to get there and I want to get to work as soon as possible.”

Promoter, Frank Warren, echoes those sentiments and believes the Belfast woman can go right to the top.

“The city of Belfast will have a new world champion in the very near future,” said the Queensberry supremo.

“We met with Kristina and, with her ambition and total conviction in her own ability, I didn’t need any persuading when it came to providing her with the backing of Queensberry.

“Kristina is a gem of a person and clearly a champion in the making when it comes to boxing and we will guide her to the top and build her profile as we go along.

“I am so looking forward to getting this journey started and I am certain that, in Raven Chapman and now Kristina, we will soon have two female world champions on our books.”