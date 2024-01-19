Boxing: Ulster Elite champions set to be crowned at Girdwood

GIRDWOOD Community Hub will host this year's Ulster Elite Boxing Championships' finals on Friday night with 10 finals down for decision.

Wednesday's semi-finals saw the line-up completed with a number of intriguing match-ups to come.

The 63.5kg final will be a repeat of the 2023 edition with defending champion John Paul Hale going up against Anthony Malanaphy.

The Star ABC man is bidding for his fourth title - the second at light-welterweight having won two at lightweight - and got his campaign off to a perfect start on Wednesday as he made light work of Luke McAleer to advance.

"I just stuck to the plan, worked off the jab and if I landed with a few shots I was going for it," he said of his win.

"I've already had this title so I have to show this is what I can do and I'm still up there.

"I expect Anthony will try to take the centre of the ring and box as he doesn't like getting pushed around. I just have to make sure my plan works and if it does, I'll win. I just can't let him claim the centre of the ring.

"I can't take anything for granted as I'll need to perform to the best of my ability. I can't just think 'I've beaten him once' - I need to improve to do it again."

His opponent from Erne was equally impressive in his unanimous verdict win against Rory Lavery and having lost out in two previous finals, is keen to make it third time lucky.

"He (Lavery) was a tough lad and a former Elite champion, so going into the fight I knew what I was going up agains," said Malanaphy.

"This will be my third Elite final on Friday. I've come up short in the past two but fingers crossed I can go a bit further. I've the experience of two finals, so hopefully I'll go all the way.

"Me and JP would know each other well from training in Belfast at the (Ulster) High Performance and have done plenty of sparring, so it will be about putting in a performance and hopefully taking that cup."

Also emerging on Wednesday was St John Bosco's Padraig Downey who will Meer Star's Louis Rooney at 48kg, while Emerald's Lex Weston set up a 75kg decider with Holy Trinity's Most Kambule.

The welterweight final will see Gianni Richmond face Cahir Gormley from Illies GG as both came through last four bouts on Wednesday.

The remainder of the finals are set and in the women's 48kg category, Chloe Fleck of Canal in Lisburn will face Oak Leaf's Carly Irvine.

In the men's 60kg category, Holy Trinity's Two Alin is up against Rhys Owens from Erne, whilst the Turf Lodge club will also see defending champion Jon McConnell face Matthew McCole (Illies) in the 71kg final and Jame Tucker take on Castleblayney's Conor McKernan at light-heavyweight.

The super-heavyweight final will see Ormeau Road's Tom Seaton face defending champion Wille John McCartan of Gilford, while the 54kg final is between Matthew Boreland of Churhlands in Coleraine against Jack Harkin from Oak Leaf.

There are 10 categories that have resulted in walkovers including Holy Trinity trio Clemson Dos Santos (51kg), David McDonagh (92kg) and Gemma McDowell (66kg); Ormeau Road pair Anthony Taggart (86kg) and Carly McNaul (60kg); plus Immaculata's Caitlin Fryers (50kg), Emerald's Courtney McCrudden (54kg) and Clonard's Caprice Coiley (63kg).

McNaul and McCrudden will box in one of three exhibitions on Friday, as will Taggart and McDonagh plus Keary and Gavin Ryan, with the night to begin with a Boy 6 80kg Ulster final between Billy Coulter of GG Kilkeel and Silverbridge's Joshua Muckian.

Boxing begins on Friday at 7pm with a £20 entry for adults and £10 for U16s.

Finals

48kg: Carly Irvine (Oak Leaf) v Chloe Fleck (Canal)

48kg: Louis Rooney (Star) v Padraig Downey (St John Bosco)

54kg: Matthew Boreland (Churchlands) v Jack Harkin (Oak Leaf)

60kg: Rhys Owens (Erne) v Teo Alin (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg: Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) v JP Hale (Star)

67kg: Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) v Cahir Gormley (Illies GG)

71kg: Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) v Matthew McCole (Illies GG)

75kg: Mosa Kambule (Holy Trinity) v Lex Weston (Emerald)

80kg: Conor McKernan (Castleblayney) v Jake Tucker (Holy Trinity)

92+kg: Willie John McCartan (Gilford) v Tom Seaton (Ormeau Road)

Walkovers

51kg: Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

57kg: Donagh Keary (Rathfriland)

86kg: Anthony Taggart (Ormeau Road)

92kg: David McDonagh (Holy Trinity)

50kg: Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata)

54kg: Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

57kg: Courtney McCrudden (Emerald)

60kg: Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road)

63kg: Caprice Coiley (Clonard)

66kg: Gemma McDowell (Holy Trinity)