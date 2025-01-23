Boxing: Ulster Elite finals moved to Saturday

Jon McConnell (red) and Matthew McCole (blue) are set for a rematch of the 2024 light-middleweight decider that wen the way of McCole

THE Ulster Elite Boxing Championships will now come to a conclusion on Saturday due to Storm Éowyn, but the line-up for the 12 finals to be contested at Girdwood Community Hub is set following Thursday's semi-finals.

Dylan Eagleson made a successful return to the ring as he advanced into the lightweight final, scoring a 4-1 split decision win over Jordan O'Donnell from the St George's club to put a 14-month layoff with injury behind him.

The St Paul's southpaw was certainly made to work for his victory as O'Donnell forced the pace, but the 2022 Commonwealth champion and European silver medallist got through it to advance into an intriguing decider against Irish Elite champion, Rhys Owens who impressed in his victory against Erik Banas.

"The first one back, even after a few months, is always a tough one but that was after 14, 15 months out," Eagleson reflected afterwards.

"That wasn't a slow-paced three rounds as he wouldn't stop coming, but I'm just happy to get the ring-rust off. Boys like that knock you off your flow. He gave it all he had and gave me a good scrap, so fair play to him.

"I'm just looking forward to getting back in there on Saturday, get it out of the way and back down to Dublin (High Performance Unit).

"I want to prove to people you can come back from injuries and it's not the end of the world when I thought it was. I've the (Irish) Elite champion (Owens) at my weight here but I'm coming to take that title."

Dylan Eagleson returned from a lengthy period out with injury to advance into the lightweight decider

Jon McConnell and Matthew McCole came through their semi-finals to set up a repeat of last year's light-middleweight decider as Irish Elite champion, McConnell, was hugely impressive in his victory over McCole's Illies' clubmate, Cahir Gormley with McCole receiving a walkover.

The Holy Trinity standout boxed with supreme confidence, tagging Gormley consistently with the right as it seemed he couldn't miss.

Gormley, welterweight champion last year, began the second brightly, but the Holy Trinity man was quick to re-establish his dominance with the right and then brought the left into play. His accuracy through the middle kept Gormley off balance as McConnell was clearly in an unassailable position heading into the final frame.

Gormely did try to turn things his way in the final round, but McConnell was not prepared to ease off, keeping his foot on the accelerator as he marched into the final.

"One down and I'll be sharper on Saturday - that's the ring rust gone," said McConnell.

"I won the Irish Elites and now I'm the number one, so I will be ready to go on Saturday and get my revenge for last year as long as I give 100 per cent.

"Last year, I didn't give that 100 per cent in the ring, but if I do that's all I can ask for and the result looks after itself."

Scott Thompson set up a meeting with another of the Holy Trinity Irish Elite champions, Clepson Dos Santos, as he recovered from a second-round setback to get the better of 2022 champion, Blaine Dobbins on a 4-1 split.

In the welterweight category, another of the Erne men, Anthony Malanaphy came through an entertaining battle against Clonard's Darragh Smyth on a unanimous decision and in the final he will meet Cairn Lodge's Gianni Richmond who had the benefit of a walkover.

The middleweight semi-finals saw a unanimous win for Eoghan Quinn over Daniel Ramsey, while Holy Trinity's Kyle Smith scored a knockdown on his way to victory over Philip Rooney on a 3-0 split after a thrilling battle.

The 80kg final will be decided between Castleblayney's Conor McKernon - who received a walkover - and St Monica's Ryan Murphy who was a 5-0 winner over Peter Clarke, while Garyn McAllister came through on a 5-0 decision against Calvin McCullough in the heavyweight category to set up a final against Immaculata's Colm McCorry.

The finalists in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions are in action for the first time with Immaculata's Karl Reilly facing Holy Trinity's Diarmuid Bradley at 54kg, while at 57kg, Casey Walsh (North Down) and Clonard's Jamie Graham will battle it out for the title.

There are also three women's finals down for decision, with Emerald's Catrina Moore Glengormley's Ciara Craig contesting the lightweight decider. At light-welterweight, Holy Trinity's Kaci Rock meets Corpus Christi's Ella McDonald, while at welterweight, Clonard's Caprice Coiley takes on Holy Trinity's Janssen Hill.

Semi-Final results

51kg: Scott Thompson (Spartans) 4-1 Blaine Dobbins (St Joseph's)

60kg: Rhys Owens (Erne) 5-0 Erik Banas (Cookstown)

60kg: Dylan Eagleson (St Paul's) 4-1 Jordan O'Donnell (St George's)

67kg: Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) 5-0 Darragh Smyth (Clonard)

67kg: Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) W/O

71kg: Matthew McCole (Illies GG) W/O

71kg: Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) 5-0 Cahir Gormley (Illies GG)

75kg: Eoghan Quinn (St John's) 5-0 Daniel Ramsey (Emerald)

75kg: Philip Rooney (Sacred Heart BA) 0-3 Kyle Smyth (Holy Trinity)

80kg: Conor McKernon (Castleblayney) W/O

80kg: Ryan Murphy (St Monica's) 5-0 Peter Clarke (Errigal)

92kg: Garyn McAllister (Holy Family) 5-0 Calvin McCullough (Monkstown)

Finals (Saturday from midday)

51kg: Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity) v Scott Thompson (Spartans)

54kg: Karl Reilly (Immaculata) v Diarmuid Bradley (Holy Trinity)

57kg: Casey Walsh (North Down) v Jamie Graham (Clonard)

60kg: Catrina Moore (Emerald) v Ciara Craig (Glengormley)

60kg: Rhys Owens (Erne) v Dylan Eagleson (St Paul's)

63kg: Kaci Rock (Holy Trinity) v Ella McDonald (Corpus Christi)

66kg: Caprice Coiley (Clonard) v Janssen Hill (Holy Trinity)

67kg: Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) v Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge)

71kg: Matthew McCole (Illies) v Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

75kg: Eoghan Quinn (St John's) v Kyle Smyth (Holy Trinity)

80kg: Conor McKernon (Castleblayney) v Ryan Murphy (St Monica's)

92kg: Colm McCorry (Immaculata) v Garyn McAllister (Holy Family)