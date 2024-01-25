Boxing: Walker faces Martinez test to kick-start promising year

YEAR three as a pro begins for Kurt Walker on Saturday night at the Ulster Hall as the Lisburn featherweight bids to make it 10 wins from as many fights when he faces Darwin Martinez over six rounds (live on 'Before The Bell on Matchroom YouTube from 6.30pm).

Walker has enjoyed a good apprenticeship over his opening two years since tuning over after the Tokyo Olympics, enjoying outings on some huge stages like Wembley Stadium and on massive world title cards, but hopes to use this weekend as a springboard to put himself front and centre.

He has been kept busy by Conlan Boxing and that's how he likes it with his desire to appear this week granted late in the day, but he said he is ready to kick-start what promises to be a big year with title fights on the horizon.

"When I saw the show was announced, I wanted on it," he confirmed.

"It wasn't happening for a few weeks but I'm glad now it's over the line. It was late (notice) but I'd already been training in England for a few weeks."

His Nicaraguan opponent who now resides in Slovakia may arrive with a fairly modest record of 8-17-2, but Belfast fight fans will know that masks how dangerous he can be as in September 2022 at the Europa Hotel, he forced Conor Quinn to settle for a draw.

Martinez was also an accomplished youth amateur, so has skills to add to his aggressive style and in April last year, took the scalp of a 9-0 prospect in Andre Grant.

"He's got skills, so I just need to do what I do and beat him," Walker agreed.

"I just need to get out of here clean for what's ahead as we have some big nights planned.

"I'm looking to go through the gears and get back out for a title in March, so just get through Saturday and that will be good."

There is a rumour that Conlan Boxing will have a show at the end of March with Walker and Fearghus Quinn leading the charge for their rising crop of fighters and moving from undercards to headline attraction is where the Lisburn man wants to be in order to grow his profile and force his way into the conversation for bigger opportunities.

"I've experienced different venues and different sizes of venues, so I'm well used to it," he continued.

"I'm improving with each fight I think and also in the gym, so it's a process.

"I want to build myself a lot more in Belfast than I have been. The first year was good with the shows I was on and last year the same. I did the Féile, but I want to have my own shows this year."

Also in action on Saturday, Limerick welterweight Paddy Donovan tangles with Argentina’s Williams Andres Herrera, Conah Walker and Lloyd Germain meet in another welterweight clash.

Lightweights Giorgio Visioli and Samuel Pikire have a six-rounder, and Emmanuel Buttigieg returns to Belfast for his second pro outing when he faces Artjom Spatar.