Boxing: Walsh qualifies for Paris as Ireland secure a 10-strong team

Aidan Walsh has his hand raised after his box-off final on Sunday IABA

HE had to take the scenic route, but Aidan Walsh's destination will be Paris this summer as he secured Olympic qualification on Sunday.

The West Belfast man, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games, missed out on qualification in the 1st World Olympic Qualifier back in March, but got the job done in Bangkok when the pressure was at its greatest.

Having missed out on securing his pace during Friday's quarter final when he came up short against Jordan's Zeyad Eashash, it was into the box-off for the final slot available in the light-middleweight division.

On Saturday, Walsh got past Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar to reach the decider and on Sunday, he completed the job against Puerto Rico’s Angel Gabriel Llanos Perez by way of a unanimous decision (29-28; 30-27; 29-28; 29-28; 30-27).

“It’s absolutely amazing," he said afterwards.

"Words just can’t describe this time. Five, six months ago I was retired and I didn’t think I was every going to get back in to boxing, to be honest.

"I was looking for jobs and I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life. With the help of some amazing people I got back on track and I’m here – it’s so hard to believe. I’m just so happy I get to share the experience with my sister (Michaela), like I did in Tokyo.”

Michaela had her place wrapped up last year through the European Games and the boxing siblings will now return for a second Olympic Games together.

An overjoyed Michaela posted on social media: “My brother Aidan has just qualified for his second Olympic Games.

"The feeling of pride I have for him. If I had the choice I would give up my Olympic ticket to see him go to Paris, fortunately we will both be there together. What dreams are made of. Thank you God.”

When #Paris2024 is calling and you have to pick up 📞￼#Tokyo2020 medallist Aidan Walsh 🇮🇪 came back from retirement to join the #RoadToParis2024 and has just secured his ticket! Congratulations, Aidan. 💚 @TeamIreland I @aidanwalsh997 I #OlympicQualifiers pic.twitter.com/MMbog8IlAS — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 2, 2024

They will form part of a 10-strong Irish boxing team that is the largest since the 1960 Games as it became something of a super Sunday for Ireland.

Earlier in the day, Grainne Walsh, Jennifer Lehane and Daina Moorehouse punched their ticket to the Games, but there was heartbreak for super-heavyweight Martin McDonagh who lost out on a 3-2 split in his decider.

The maximum number a team can send to the boxing tournament is 13 and Ireland weren't far away from reaching that tally as along with McDonagh, Sean Mari and Kelyn Cassidy were just a couple of wins away from reaching their goal.

It sets up a hugely exciting summer with the Games running from July 26 until August 11.

“I’m absolutely over the moon for them," IABA President, Gerry O’Mahony said of the team.

"Big day for Irish boxing – but it's a big day for every club in Ireland, it's a big day for every coach in Ireland. It gives them something to aspire to.

"The Olympics is our goal, our dream. To have the biggest number – it’s fantastic. Well done to the kids who boxed out there. And to the kids who didn’t make it, it wasn’t for the want of trying. They gave it their all, up to the last bell. We’re very proud of them. We’re proud of them all.”