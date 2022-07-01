Bradshaw condemns fascist stickers on Woodstock Road

STICKERS: The stickers have been plastered on lampposts along the Woodstock Road

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has said that it is disgraceful that racist stickers attached to street lighting columns on the Woodstock Road will not be removed.

In response to a request by Ms Bradshaw, the Department for Infrastructure said that under “current funding levels” it would not be carrying out works “which are essentially cosmetic in nature".

“It is utterly disgraceful that extremely offensive and hurtful racist stickers will continue to be displayed on the Woodstock Road because the Executive is not there to provide basic funding,” said the South Belfast MLA.

“South Belfast officials are doing their best under challenging circumstances but it cannot be acceptable that such works are deemed ‘cosmetic’. Our constituency’s diversity is its greatest strength and these stickers cannot be allowed to be seen to represent it.

“Whilst incredibly shocking, this is not an isolated incident and what we are beginning to see is the crumbling of essential services alongside delay in essential reforms. For example, I was recently informed by the Department that a new bus turning circle in the Erinvale area cannot progress at this time because of a lack of an Executive.

“What we need is devolved government that works on a daily basis for all communities but without necessary reforms, we will continue to get disfunction and delay instead.”

The Department for Infrastructure have been contacted for comment.