Railway line reopens after 'suspicious object' discovered in Finaghy

A SECURITY alert at Finaghy railway station has ended after a suspicious object was discovered on the railway line.

The railway line between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn was closed as police and Army Technical Officers examined the object.

Finaghy Road North was also closed to traffic.

It is believed that the device may have been there for some time.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Geraldine McAteer told belfastmedia.com that it is believed to be an old pipe bomb.

"I have been speaking to the Police and I have been told that workers who were clearing leaves and rubbish from the tracks have come across what looks like a rather old pipe bomb," she said.

"I am concerned about the safety of those traveling on the Translink line and those who have been evacuated from the area.

"Our priority is to ensure everyones safety."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently in attendance at Finaghy train station, Finaghy Road North following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area. A number of homes have been evacuated. Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area. There are no further details at this stage."

A Translink spokesperson added: “Due to a security alert at Finaghy, the train line is currently closed between Great Victoria Street station and Lisburn.

“Bus substitutions are in operation - and train passengers can use their tickets on Metro bus services. Enterprise passengers will be taken by bus from Lanyon Place station to Newry to connect with the train.

“We apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience.”

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the Devenish said: "Temporary closure – Due to a security already at Finaghy train station the Complex is closed to the general public. We will update you as soon as possible."

This is the second security alert in the city in less than a week.

On Friday, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was forced to leave an event at the Houben Centre when the UVF hijacked a van before placing a hoax device in it and forcing the driver to drive to the North Belfast event.