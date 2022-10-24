Bredagh miss out on semi-finals of Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship after loss to Moneyglass

Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship

Bredagh 2-10 - Moneyglass 4-11

Cherryville Playing Fields

IT WAS a sad day for Bredagh on Sunday, after they lost to Moneyglass, putting them out of the Senior Ulster Ladies Football Championship, with Moneyglass now assured to go ahead to the semi-finals.

Bredagh played with great heart, and the team showed tremendous spirit, but it sadly wasn’t enough to beat the momentum of the Moneyglass side, who were lightning fast and co-ordinated.

The weather left much to be desired, and the downpours meant it quickly turned into a mudbath, causing a lot of ball slippage, and sliding around on behalf of the players, and all showed tremendous skill in being able to keep their feet going at those speeds!

Moneyglass were on the attack from the off, with a free earned straight away from Orlaith Prenter who played exceptionally throughout the game. Five minutes in Maria O’Neill took a shot on goal, only for it to hit the post, and roll directly in front of the goal line, in what was a tense moment for all involved. Two minutes later Orlaith Prenter picked up another free, putting Moneyglass up to 0-2.

It wasn’t until 11 minutes that Bredagh got their first point in, a free scored by Eilish Ward as it looked like the South Belfast side were beginning a fight back, but this was severely put to the test a few minutes later when Bronagh Drevlin scored a thumper of a goal for Moneyglass. The mud making it harder to slow down, she collided with Bredagh ‘keeper Emer Murtagh after scoring, and looked to have pulled a leg muscle in the entanglement.

A moment later Orlaith Prenter followed again with a brilliant shot between the posts from a very tight angle, to put Moneyglass up to 1-3 to Bredagh’s 0-1.

Twenty minutes in Bredagh had a chance to score a free, but missed, in what was a dissapointment, as it was extremely close, but exemplified a lot of the bad luck Bredagh seemed to have throughout the game, with a few very close misses.

Bronagh Devlin, recovered from the run in earlier on next scored another point, trying again for the lob which earned her the previous goal, but it was a bit too high, getting a point instead.

Bredagh got back into action following this, with the rain easing off but leaving the pitch and ball very slippy. Laoise Duffy took a brilliant run up the pitch, avoiding Moneyglass’ defence before passing Eva Hicks who got the point. Another point came a minute later from Susanna White to put Bredagh up to 0-3.

Orlaith Prenter picked up another point from a free, and then two minutes later got another point with a great run and shot to score her fifth point of the match to put Moneyglass up to 1-6 to Bredagh’s three points at the close of the first half.

There were a few substitutions at half time, with Niamh Edgar replacing Siobhán Murray for Bredagh and Niamh Neeson, Alica Boyd and Monica McKay replacing Eleanor Mallon, Aine Devlin and Sarah O’Neill for Moneyglass.

Moneyglass came thundering into the second half, scoring a second goal, by Maria O’Neill to put them up to 2-6. This was followed a few minutes later from three rapid points, one from Aine Devlin, another from Orlaith Prenter and another from Monica McKay to leave Moneyglass sitting on a score of 2-9.

A minute later an example of the harsh luck affecting Bredagh became apparent again when a great shot from Aisling McFarland hit the crossbar, and bounced out right in front of the goaline, denying them three needed points.

However, despite the misfortune of this chance, it did seem to reenergise Bredagh, who scored three points over the next eight minute, with two brilliant points from Anna O’Keefe and a free from Maeve Deery.

This didn’t seem to be stopping Moneyglass however, as they scored another goal from Bronagh Devlin, to put them up to 3-9. Another free a few minutes after by Orlaith Prenter saw the scoreline go up again to 3-10.

Bredagh were still determined to do some damage, and managed to get in a great goal, with a brilliant run from Laoise Duffy, who passed to Maeve Deery who put the ball over the line, putting the South Belfast women up to 1-6. Another two points were earned a minute later with a great shot from Laoise Duffy, and a free from Maeve Deery.

In the last six minute of the game Moneyglass put in their fourth and final goal, scored by Rebecca Bradley. Bredagh did manage to get in another goal that same minute, coming brilliantly from Aoife Lafferty to put the scoreline to 2-9.

The final minute of the game saw a point scored by each side, with Moneyglass’ coming from Orlaith Prenter and Bredagh’s from Maeve Deery.

When the final whistle went, the scoreline stood at 4-11 for Moneyglass and 2-10 to Bredagh, seeing Moneyglass going on ahead to the semi-finals.

Hard luck to our girls and congratulations to Moneyglass great match. Good luck with the rest of your campaign. pic.twitter.com/FQ2bgyOYqh — Bredagh GAC (@BredaghGAC1) October 23, 2022

Speaking after the match Bredagh Manager Nicky McLafferty said:

“It took a while to get into the game. Moneyglass are a side with great momentum, and they brought that momentum right into the game.

We were down before we had really got into the game. It was difficult conditions, and Moneyglass got crucial points at the right time. We had opportunities which didn’t work out.

This is the end of our campaign for this year, they’re a fabulous bunch of girls and Ladies Football is on the up, and we want to keep that to the fore. The crowd was huge today, and if we can continue to bring big games to Belfast it will be a big benefit.

We provide a hub for Ladies from all over the country who come to live and work in Belfast and we open them with open hands. We welcome anybody who wants to play and we’re here to welcome people and for that reason we will continue to grow and promote gaelic games to the best of our ability.”

ST ERGNATS GAC (MONEYGLASS): A McCann, S McErlean, E L McAreavey, N McIntosh, E Mallon, R Bradley (1-0), S O’Neill, A Kelly, L McCann, C Graffin, C Carey, M O’Neill (1-0), A Devlin (0-1), O Prenter (0-8), B Devlin (2-1)

SUBS: N Neeson, A Boyd & M McKay (0-1) for E Mallon, A Devlin & S O’Neill (half-time)

BRÉADACH GAC: E Murtagh, S Murray, O Kelly, N Carvill, O Boyle, A McFarland, O Duffy, A Lafferty (1-0), E Ward (0-1), L Duffy (0-1), C Timoney, A O’Keefe (0-2), O McCarvill, E Hicks (0-1), M Deery (1-3)

SUBS: N Edgar, S White (0-1) for S Murray and O Duffy (half-time)