Brendan Irvine is officially a two-time Olympian

BRENDAN Irvine is now officially a two-time Olympian as the St Paul's ABC flyweight was selected to represent Team Ireland at the Tokyo Games this summer.

The Glencolin man boxed at the Rio Games and booked his place at the 2020 Olympics through the European Qualifier in London last March, just before the event was postponed.

The 24-year-old becomes the 16th Irish boxer to qualify for two Olympic Games and confirmed his delight at being officially named on the Irish team.

The boxing tournament will take place in the Kokugikan Arena, and run from Monday, July 26 until Saturday, August 7.

“I’m really delighted to be selected to compete in my second Olympic Games," he said.

"It is always an honour to wear the Irish top, but to wear in an Olympic venue is particularly special. Tokyo will be its own unique experience.

"We may not have the loud cheers of Rio, but that won’t stop me. I am looking forward to getting out there and representing my country once more with pride.”

Not long left to go! Happy to announce my spot on Team Ireland today. What a great honour & privilege to represent this beautiful country! 🇮🇪🥊 https://t.co/xJbh9ie00m — Brendan Irvine OLY (@weerooster) May 12, 2021

Irvine had been struggling with a hand injury that required surgery after the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but having recovered, luck was to desert him as he missed out on the 2019 European Games due to a broken foot.

He managed to get back to fitness for the European Olympic Qualifier and won his opening bout against Hungary’s Istavan Szaka that was enough to earn him one of the European boxing quota places.

“What Brendan has achieved in becoming a double Olympian is remarkable, especially considering the challenges and setbacks that he has had over the past two years," said Bernard Dunne, Boxing Performance Director.

"He has had limited chances to compete, and in his first major competition in almost two years, he qualified for the Olympic Games. This shows his drive and determination, qualities which are why we chose him as captain and leader.

"It is a credit to him to get where he is and is a fantastic achievement. Brendan is a great example to all our athletes, he followed the path and never lost belief. Through all his setbacks, he had good support around him and that helped too.”

Irvine is the third Irish athlete to be officially selected for the Olympics, joining Canoe Slalom racer Liam Jegou and Jack Woolley from Taekwondo as team members for the Games which run from July 23 until August 8.

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle said: “We are delighted to welcome Brendan to the team as an officially selected Team Ireland member for Tokyo.

"Brendan is a tremendous worker, who brings with him a lot of experience having already competed in the Rio Olympics. He can now call himself a dual Olympian, an honour that very few athletes achieve.”