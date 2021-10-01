'Choice between putting food on the table and heating your home'

FAMILIES are facing into an uncertain winter with rising energy costs, the end of furlough today and many household budgets coming under further pressure with the £20 a week cut to the Universal Credit uplift coming into effect from next week.

In recent days gas supplier Firmus Energy announced that tariffs in the Greater Belfast Network will increase by 32.98% from October 22. The furlough scheme ended for many workers on Friday, while the Universal Credit cut for families comes into force on Wednesday October 6.

SDLP Cllr Brian Heading, who is introducing a motion in Belfast City Council on Monday calling on Stormont to uphold the £20 Universal Credit payment, said that the removal of this money will leave families with awful decisions to make around how to put food on the table and heat their homes.

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading

"In the run up to Christmas families will be pushed into the arms of money lenders to put presents under the tree for their children," he said.

“The British Government have already signalled their intention to proceed with this heartless cut and we need to take matters into our own hands. Boris Johnson doesn’t care about the people of Belfast and we need local ministers to step in."

He added: “I’m calling on all councillors to use their voice to stand up for Universal Credit claimants and support our motion and campaign against this cut. £55m is a small amount of money for our Executive, but the £20 a week could be the difference for some families between keeping the lights on without being forced to rely on food banks."

Gerry McConville from the Falls Community Council said that the removal of the uplift will have a devastating impact on families throughout West Belfast.

"That small uplift last year meant so much to so many families. It inabled them to survive and get through the crisis that we were in at the time,” he said.

Gerry McConville from the Falls Community Council

"Removing that will lower people’s standards of living and in many cases it will lead to a situation where people will have to make decisions around buying food or the quality of food that they are buying. They might have to decide between eating or heating and lighting their home.

"As we approach the winter it is particularly worrying that those familes who are among the poorest within our community are going to be the hardest hit.

"Minister Hargey has been very active on this issue and we fully support her efforts to have this money maintained."

The Falls Community Council run an advice service and Gerry has urged anyone with any questions or worries about the removal of the Universal Credit uplift to contact them on 02890202030.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn from Sinn Féin

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin West Belfast MLA, Órlaithí Flynn, said news that Firmus are set to increase gas prices by almost 33% "is another blow for families, particularly those living in the Belfast area", adding that the average gas bill will go up by £182 per year.

“Many workers, families and pensioners are still reeling at the Tories’ plans to hike national insurance contributions and scrap the £20 Universal Credit Uplift.

“The reality is, this hike will hit those who can least afford it the hardest and further push people into poverty, particularly over winter when the demand for fuel is much higher.

"Energy companies need to support families, particularly those who can least afford these hikes – that's the message I will be giving to the utility regulator.”