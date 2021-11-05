Brunton hosts karate seminar

KARATE students from throughout Belfast and Carryduff enjoyed a very exciting weekend of karate, concentrating on effective techniques to succeed in the competition arena when they attended a seminar delivered by Irish karate ace Oliver Brunton.

Oliver qualified at the highest level of competition karate by becoming a World Karate Federation (WKF) referee, and sat as secretary of the WKF referee commission for 13 years.

He is well placed to guide emerging fighters on to competition accolades and has coached many accomplished fighters, the most successful of whom has been his son James who has many international titles under his belt.

James assisted his father to produce the seminar which examined the moves fighters needed to score and defend themselves in the competition arena.

Competition strategy and the proper preparation for events was also discussed during the weekend hosted by Ireland's top two karate coaches.

“Taking part in karate competition helps improve a young person’s confidence, fitness, reaction to opponents and control of their emotions,” Oliver explained.

“It also gives them a vehicle to test the effectiveness of their techniques and areas on which they need to concentrate to achieve greater success.

“I was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of everyone who attended the course many of whom were eager to focus on something positive after what has been a particularly difficult time for many.

“I am looking forward to the next training camp which I am holding in the middle of November.”

For more information on classes throughout Belfast and Carryduff taught by James and Oliver call James on 07513837557 or visit www.irishkarate.com