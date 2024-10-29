OPINION: Budget tax hike is another blow to struggling small businesses

I WAS watching some of the media spin for the run-up to Labour’s first budget since they formed the new Government and my heart sank as I translated some of what they were saying….. small businesses are getting hit again.

No-one wants to pay out any more than they are already paying and the average small business owner is no different from anyone else. Although I am genuinely delighted that the government has thought of a 'Work Around' so as the average person isn’t getting hit any harder than they already are, it' still a bitter pill for small business owners to swallow. The increase in National Insurance will be another expense that will come off our top line which ultimately translates as less take home pay for the small trader.

I absolutely believe in and work hard for our community. I’ve been an employer and a trainer for 34 years and have endeavoured always to provide an excellent environment for my team to work in with their emotional welfare being of primary consideration.

I’m not painting myself as a saint but I can honestly say I’ve tried hard to do my best throughout my career.

In the last 13 or 14 years I’ve been involved in community and economic development in North Belfast. I have a spectrum of interests covering arts, community and regeneration. This gives me different experiences and my role has been to join things up and cross-pollinate ideas to help build things from the ground up.

It’s been an absolute privilege and I confess to being a little bit starstruck by some of the community and business champions I’ve gotten to work with over the years.

The Chancellor, @RachelReevesMP is set to increase employers National Insurance contributions to raise £20bn for public services including the NHS. The Government has come under pressure to define what they mean by working people. She is likely to lower the threshold. #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/lqqzKzMy4x — Chamber UK (@ChamberVoice) October 26, 2024

I think I’ve done my best and at times it has been extremely challenging and I’ve had to dig deep to cope. In short, I’ve a fairly good perspective and have the lived experience to comment.

Trying to advocate for the small business community is a very interesting experience. Too often, there is the perception from others, that “small businesses will be okay because, after all, they’re loaded”.

I wish those of that mindset actually knew what it was like to be small merchant. In fact, most small business owners are working hard to try and crack it — and, sadly, a lot of them fail along the way.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m very grateful and proud of the whole journey but at the end of the day, like everyone else, as a small business owner I still have to put food on the table and pay for the roof over our heads.

So every time expenses go up — as looks likely in this week’s budget — small business owners find it harder to cope. And don’t forget, on top of our wage bills, we have water rates, business rates and VAT to contend with.

So as the establishment hits the small business community with another direct expense, spare a thought for your local shop, hairdresser or butcher because if things get any harder these great resources will disappear from your local High Street. In their place will come empty shop fronts, dereliction and anti-social behaviour.

Paul Carlin is founder of Carlin Hair and has been involved in a host of community and small business initiatives in North Belfast.