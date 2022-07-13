Bus pass application bars man with Down's Syndrome from free travel

A WEST Belfast man has told how his brother is unable to obtain an over-60s bus pass as a result of his disability.

Malachy Higgins is the primary carer for his brother Patrick Higgins, who lives with Down's Syndrome.

Patrick, who lives with his sister in Lagmore, applied for a new bus pass after turning 60 in October. However, because of his disability, he has none of the required documentation for proof of address.

The Department for Infrastructure, which designed the application form, only accepts a driving licence, recent utility bill, recent bank statement, or NI Electoral ID Card.

"Because he has Down's Syndrome, Patrick can't actually get the documents," Malachy explained.

He said he takes Patrick into town on the bus about "three or four times a week" and has had to pay for his journey for the past eight months.

"I have to pay every time he get on the bus, but it's the principal," he said.

"For other disabled people, unless they have the required documents then they won't be able to get a bus pass."

"I think it's terrible," he added.

"This form is very generic, very boring and very bureaucratic. If they had an asterisk there saying that disabled people can obtain a letter from their social worker or doctor with a signed photograph to prove their address then that would be great.

"Those four criteria mean that people with a disability like Down's Syndrome, who live with their relatives, won't be able to get those documents."

Malachy said the process would effectively bar people with disabilities from accessing a bus pass.

"I think it will put people off, especially if they have a disability, there's no doubt about that," he stated.

"People have a right to a bus pass because they're still human beings and they still have human rights."

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “We are unaware of the particular circumstances of this case and officials would be happy to discuss a way forward with the family. Where individuals have difficulty providing documentation to support an application the Department is open to considering alternatives whilst ensuring that the application process remains robust."