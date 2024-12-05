Concern over bus terminus flooding after heavy rain

OVER THE TOP: Heavy rain at lunchtime saw more flooding on the Glen Road

STREETS sitting below the Glen Road bus terminus came perilously close to being saturated with flood water this afternoon after heavy rainfall.

The turning circle which is used by buses next to St Oliver Plunkett Primary School is notorious for flooding after heavy downpours.

In May this year an onsite meeting took place as a first step towards finding a solution to flooding at the bus terminus. It came after persistent flooding in the area which has plagued nearby homes in Bunbeg and Glenveagh which sit below the terminus.

A door-to-door consultation by Lenadoon Community Forum found the issue of flooding at the bus terminus and blocked drains was raised time and time again by local residents.

Back in May Lenadoon Community Forum met with representatives from NI Water, Department for Infrastructure and Housing Executive for a site meeting with some preliminary work taking place to clean out drains close to the bus terminus.

This afternoon one resident from Bumbeg Park told the Andersonstown News: "It's the same after every downpour. You're just waiting for the water to run down the steps from the terminus and bringing all the muck into the street.

"What also happens is that when it rains the water runs down Hannahstown, along the top of the Glen Road and just gathers there. The drains just aren't being maintained often enough or just can't cope.

"The last thing we want is for this to come into our homes."

Sinn Féin Cllr Arder Carson said he was aware of the situation.

“It’s an ongoing issue that needs sorted and I know work has been taking place further down the system which should help to alleviate the problem in the long run," he said.

“But that’s not going to help residents today when they see the water building up. I have informed NI Water who know about it and we’re working towards a long-term resolution to this matter.”