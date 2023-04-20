Business destroyed in city centre fire finds new home in West Belfast

A WEST Belfast Enterprise Park has become the new home for a sewing and alteration business which had its premises destroyed in the Cathedral Building fire in October.

CEO of Townsend Enterprise Park, Margaret Patterson McMahon reached out to support Perfect Fit, who were impacted by the devastating fire, offering space in the park within days of the incident taking place.

Steeped in history and located on a site of huge historical and economic significance, Townsend Enterprise Park, has been a thriving hub of industry for over 35 years. The aim of the enterprise park, which is a charitable organisation, is to stimulate social and economic regeneration.

“We knew we had to do something to help if we could and especially when seeing Hazel’s story amongst the others. It is extremely difficult to salvage whatever you can of your business but to do so whilst eight months pregnant is even more challenging as time is not on your side,” Margaret said.

“We are home to 46 businesses, located just off the Westlink, so I knew that location-wise this could be a good alternative to Hazel and her team at Perfect Fit. We have built up a lovely community of business people and knew that everyone would also help in any way they could.

“Talking in person with Hazel I offered her to come and see the space we had available and told her we would support her as much as possible.”

Hazel Alderdice, owner of Perfect Fit said she has been blown away by the kindness Margaret and her team and the wider community have shown.

“Within one week, we were rehomed in the fantastic Townsend Street. When I heard the news that the fire had happened, I was eight months pregnant, and I was terrified for the 20 wedding dresses we had on the premises.

“Everything was destroyed, if not from the smoke damage, but the water had permeated every single item we had – this included all the patterns, threads, fabrics, sewing machines, computers etc – that I had built up over 15 years – much of the stuff I had collected from here and there and could never be replaced.”

WATCH: Fire rips through historic city centre building https://t.co/aHd57AnKl8 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) October 3, 2022

Hazel stated that when the business moved to Townsend they were starting with nothing after the fire.

“I had to go out and buy a needle and thread. Townsend kindly donated us desks and chairs, which was fantastic. But we were basically starting from scratch again.

“The worst thing was the 20 brides who lost their wedding dresses. Possibly the most significant and carefully chosen piece of clothing they will own in their lifetime.

“However, the kindness continued, my phone started to ring and inbox fill up with the most amazingly kind offers from people from all over Northern Ireland offering to donate their wedding dresses to the ladies, some of which were getting married within days of the fire happening.

“We got to work and every single bride, bar one, was able to wear a dress, altered by us, but donated by the public – one lady was married in Thailand and said she loved her new dress much more than the one that perished.”

“Ten days after the fire, my daughter was born, and it put everything into perspective for me. We were so fortunate to walk away from the fire with no lives lost. All material items can be replaced, lives cannot. We will rebuild the business, and I will never forget the kindness of people like Margaret at Townsend and the wider public who came out to help us in our hour of need.”