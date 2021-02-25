Cacace title defence off as Woodstock tests positive for Covid-19

ANTHONY Cacace's first defence of the British super-featherweight title against Lyon Woodstock is off once again.

The pair were due to meet at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday night, but challenger Woodstock has tested positive for Covid-19 and is therefore unable to fight.

This is the third time a meeting between the pair has been scrapped with a mouth infection leaving Cacace out of action for the duration of 2020, resulting in the Woodstock fight pushed back in summer and against in October.

With the BT Sport card seeing the original top of the bill clash between Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring postponed, it appeared 'The Apache' was set for an unexpected headline slot and a chance to take a huge step forward in his career, but misfortune has struck once again with Woodstock being forced to withdraw having been tested for Covid-19 this week.

This afternoon, the disappointed Belfast man said the news was "hard to take" when he found out the fight was off.

Efforts to find a replacement for a non-title bout were unsuccessful, although Cacace's team are hopeful they can secure a title defence or a possible challenge for a ranking strap against a new opponent next month.

"Just got the news I’m off the bill altogether on Saturday, absolutely heartbreaking for me as I’ve worked hard and sacrificed so much," he posted on social media.

"Stayed away from my family for a month and done everything needed to beat this kid and defend my British title. Boxing can be heartbreaking at the best of times but I suppose after so much shite over the years you just get used to it. Back to work for few weeks and see what happens from here."