Camogie: Rossa find the reserves to overcome Cargin in semi-final epic

Antrim Intermediate Camogie Championship semi-final (AET)

O'Donovan Rossa 2-17 Cargin 2-15

IT TOOK two periods of extra-time, steady nerve and a fiercely determined display, but O'Donovan Rossa finally emerged from an epic affair with Cargin to book a return to the Intermediate camogie final.

Leading by eight with less than five minutes to play in regular time, it seemed Rossa were well on course for a final berth, but Cargin refused to quit and incredibly battled back to snatch a draw with Catherine McAnenly leading the charge.

There was still no splitting the sides in extra-time with McAnenly again bringing Cargin level at the death, so it was another two periods of five minutes and this time Rossa managed to get the job done with Orlagh McCall and Sarah Armstrong landing the points that finally settled this semi-final.

The afternoon could not have gotten off to a better start for Rossa as they had the ball in the net after just three minutes when Orlagh McCall's long free broke down to Sarah Armstrong who flicked home.

Cargin almost hit back in kind when a good move saw Catherine McFadden square to Aileen McGoldrick, but her overhead pull lacked direction as the dander was cleared.

McCall opened her account for the day with a free before Bronagh Laverty did likewise for Cargin from a free. Indeed, all of Cargin's four first half points would come from Laverty placed balls, while Rossa were a little more fluid in attack and they landed some excellent points from play through Mairead Rainey (two), Muirin Quinn and Sarah Armstrong, while Quinn knocked over another free to leave them 1-6 to 0-4 ahead at the half having made good use of the wind in the opening period.

Mairead Rainey goes on the run

Bronagh Orchin pushed the gap out to six with a fine point just after the restart, but Cargin began to get on top and after Laverty knocked over another pair of frees, they finally had their first score for play on 38 minutes as Cathy Carey put Catherine McFadden in to score.

McCall response with one of her own at the other end, but Cargin were now enjoying a good spell as they pored forward and the gap was whittled down to two as Laverty knocked over another free and then McFadden found herself through on goal, but opted for the point when there may have been more on offer.

It was beginning to look a little ominous for Rossa, but they found the response needed with Bronagh Orchin lashing over into the teeth of the wind and then came what looked like a seminal score as Muirin Quinn gathered possession off a break on the left of goal and despite a tight angle, cracked a shot to the net.

A McCall free and another from play by Orchin either side of the water-break put Rossa 2-11 to 0-9 clear with the minutes ticking by, but there was to be late drama as Cargin went in search of a way back in.

Catherine McAnenly had taken over the free-taking duties and she would point from her first effort on 57 minutes, but less than 60 seconds later, was given the opportunity from a promising position right in front of the goal and made no mistake, blasting to the net.

Suddenly, Cargin's tails were up and from the next play, Maria O'Neill went long and as the ball bounced, a Rossa defender's stick diverted it past goalkeeper Sophia Erskine and into the net.

In the blink of an eye, there was just one point between the teams and when awarded another scrabble free in stoppage time, McAnenly stepped up and sent the shot between the posts to salvage a draw and an additional period at 2-11 apiece.

There was plenty of effort in the first half, but little by the way of scores as Cargin pressed but couldn't get on the board until nine minutes in when Sinead Laverty got free to score, but a long Bronagh Orchin free tied the game at the change of ends.

Natalie McGuinness keeps her eye on the ball as Tanya O'Neill closes in

Grainne McAtamney burst through to nudge Cargin ahead early in the second period, but Orlagh McCall levelled again and then came a shot from Mairead Rainey that struck the post and went across goal and while the umpire initially seemed to suggest it had gone over, play continued as it was deemed the ball had stayed in play.

Still, Rossa looked to have one foot in the semi-final when McCall landed a free with a minute to play, but Cargin mustered another charge and won a free with McAnenly again keeping her nerve to convert from deep.

There was a little confusion as to whether the game was going straight to penalties, but another two five-minute periods of extra-time was the call and off we went again.

The first period saw Rossa go two clear with McCall on target for both points and when Sarah Armstrong dropped a shot over in the second period, it seemed this game may finally be settled.

Cargin pushed, but could only muster a point from a McAnenly free with two minutes to play as Rossa held on and ensured they will return to the final where they will bid to go one better than last year.

ROSSA: S Erskine; E McGurk, C Shannon, C McMenamin; C McNeice, N McGuinness, L McMullan; O McCall (0-7, 4 frees), M Quinn (1-2), M Rainey (0-2); S Armstrong (1-2), B Orchin (0-4, 2 frees), G Shannon.

Subs: R Matthews for G Shannon (34), L Lynch for M Rainey (56), M Rainey for E McGurk (ET 14).

CARGIN: M Creelman; S O'Boyle, K Laverty, CR Johnston; E Mallon, M O'Neill, T O'Neill; C Carey, S Laverty (0-1); B Laverty (0-7, all frees), C McAnenly (1-5, 1-4 frees), S O'Neill; A McGoldrick, G McLaughlin, C McFadden (0-2).

Subs: N Donnelly for CR Johnston (34), G McAtamney (0-1) for A McGoldrick (41), C Trainor for S O'Neill (ET HT), A McGoldrick for B Laverty (ET 16), A Blue for S O'Boyle (ET 25).

REFEREE: Jerome McAllister