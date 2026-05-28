BELFAST has plenty of options for all visitors staying over in the city for the upcoming Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

Around 800,000 people are expected to attend the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture when Belfast hosts the event for the first time from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August, with the event set to return again in 2027.

Many of those attending will travel from across the island of Ireland and further afield to enjoy the music, take part in competitions and soak up the atmosphere. The city’s accommodation providers and wider hospitality industry are gearing up to extend a warm welcome, with over 3,600 options now listed for booking on the official Fleadh Cheoil website – fleadhcheoil.ie/accommodation

They span budget and luxury hotels, perfect for an extended city break getaway, to self-catering and student accommodation facilities, ideal for families and groups, as well as B&Bs and guest houses offering the chance to explore beyond the sessions and enjoy time in Belfast’s local neighbourhoods.

For those seeking the traditional Fleadh experience by camping or taking their camper van or caravan, hosts Belfast City Council and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann have today confirmed details of their official Fleadh campsites, each catering for different camping styles and travel needs.

The site at Titanic Quarter will offer camper van and caravan facilities in one of Belfast’s most iconic locations, while traditional tent camping will be available at Ormeau Park in South Belfast and Falls Park in West Belfast.

All three locations will provide visitors with space, comfort and convenient access to the city centre where the main programme of Fleadh activity will take place. Alongside toilet, shower and parking facilities, each venue will have food vendors and bar facilities on site, as well as support staff and 24-hour security.

Booking for all three official Fleadh campsites will open on Monday 1 June from 12 noon at fleadhcheoil.ie/camping. With demand for camping spaces expected to be high, and capacity limited in each location, early booking on Monday 1 June is advised.

Details of what is needed to book a space, as well as further information on facilities, services, exclusions and costs, is available now at fleadhcheoil.ie/camping

Package options which include car parking are available for bookings at both Ormeau and Falls Park. If parking is required, it is essential to include it at the time of booking.

Councillor Natasha Brennan, Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “However you check into Belfast this summer, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re coming for the full event, dropping in for a few days or making a summer break of it, there’s an option for you.

“As a city, we’re uniquely placed to offer a real mix of accommodation options to suit every budget, requirement and type of traveller, including those focused solely on the music and those seeking a unique experience which takes in everything else our UNESCO City of Music has to offer.

“Because Belfast is so compact and easy to navigate, every visitor will be close to the action, wherever they choose to stay, with easy access via public transport or on foot to all our venues and events.”

Rachael McGuickin, Deputy Chief Executive of Visit Belfast, said: "We are looking forward with great excitement to welcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to Belfast this August, anticipating an unprecedented influx of visitors.

“Together with our tourism and hospitality partners, Belfast is gearing up to showcase an incredible array of experiences and cultural activities that not only highlight the city, but extend to our vibrant neighbourhoods and surrounding city region.

“With a wide selection of hotels and accommodation options available, this event offers a significant opportunity for our city to shine and to fully embrace the excitement and the energy that the Fleadh and this influx of international guests will generate.”

Áine Kearney, Director of Events at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Belfast offers visitors an exceptionally wide range of accommodation choices, reflecting the scale and vibrancy of the city as an international visitor destination.

“Visitors are invited to explore the extensive selection of hotels, guest accommodation, B&Bs, student accommodation and self-catering properties across Belfast and the wider region – all within easy reach of the Fleadh celebrations.

“There are accommodation options to suit a variety of budgets and group sizes, but we would encourage those planning to attend to book soon to secure their preferred accommodation, as this is a unique opportunity to experience world-class traditional music, vibrant culture and the renowned warmth of our hospitality.”

Belfast’s accommodation offer during the Fleadh is part of wider preparations underway for the event, which will bring together competitions, concerts, céilís, street performances and cultural events across the city during the eight-day event.

Traffic and transport arrangements will be announced in June, with all attendees encouraged to follow official event travel guidance.

For more information, including key events and activities at the Fleadh, visit fleadhcheoil.ie