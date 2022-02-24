Car damaged in Poleglass after youth throws rock

HIT: Damage caused to a car on the Bell Steel Road on Monday

A car belonging to a member of the public was damaged after a youth threw a rock at a police vehicle in Poleglass on Monday afternoon.

The PSNI said the rock missed police and instead hit a passing car on the Bell Steel Road.

Officers took to Facebook to condemn the incident, urging parents to "be mindful of where young people are".

"This evening Colin Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out on patrol within the Colin area," a spokesperson said.

"At approximately 4.45pm a young person decided to throw a rock at the police vehicle on the Bell Steel Road.

"The rock missed the police vehicle and hit the vehicle. This vehicle belongs to someone who lives within the Colin area and who is now left with a damaged car.

"If the rock had struck the windscreen or any of the windows then we could be dealing with an even more serious incident.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we would ask parents to be mindful of where young people are and what they are doing. If anyone has any information that can assist the ongoing investigation please contact 101."