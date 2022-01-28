Carrick Hill community slowly coming out of Covid crisis but housing headache remains

FORMED in 1981 as the Unity Flats Tenants' Association, Carrick Hill Residents' Association is still going strong as a local community point of contact over forty years later.

Based in Stanhope Street, the group run a local community centre with activities for all age groups, including afterschool care, gym, computer classes and much more.

Like many communities across the city, the people of Carrick Hill saw their community centre close in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the pressures of the Omicron variant began to ease, I sat down for a chat with Frank Dempsey from the Carrick Hill Residents' Association to learn more about how the community was impacted by the pandemic.

“We deal with everyday community issues, similarly to other groups like ourselves from welfare to schools and housing,” Frank explained.

“We are there to try and help people as much as we can in the community.

“Covid closed the centre completely. It was closed to the public but the Committee were still here doing what they could. We played our part in trying to help local people, delivering food presents and the like.

“We are starting to get back into the swing of things now but it is a very slow process.

“Activities we have built up within the centre over the years – we have seen them hit quite badly.

“The prime example would be our Senior Citizens' Club which had about 100 members, but is now down to 40.

“There is still a fear within the community of Covid. Other activities like our Friday night disco, afterschools and computer classes have all been hit badly as well.

“I think people are confused with all the different statements and views on restrictions that come out from different people and bodies. We are constantly being told one minute you can meet with three households, next minute it is two, you can have a dance night and then you can’t.”

One issue that remains a constant frustration for Frank and the people of Carrick Hill is housing, pandemic or no pandemic.

The area has been transformed in recent years, largely due to the sheer amount of student accommodation which has been built on sites originally earmarked for social housing.

“Carrick Hill Residents' Association embarked on a demolition campaign of Unity Flats back in the day due to a lack of investment and to this present day we still have sites in the Carrick Hill area that need housing in the form of traditional family homes,” he added.

“Housing is one of our main issues here in the Carrick Hill community. We know there are over 4,000 people in North Belfast on a waiting list.

SOCIAL HOUSING? The Library Street site

“The Donegall Street car park site was promised for social housing, 70 units in total. It is now a ten-storey block of student accommodation facing St Patrick’s church.

“In Stephen Street, there were plans for a hotel supermarket and a nursery for the community as well as social housing.

"The other three sites – Kent Street, Little Donegall Street and Library Street – were put forward by Belfast City Council for expressions of interest from housing associations last year.

"We do not want any more high rise accommodation.

“I see traditional family homes being built all over the city but in Carrick Hill, we get multi-storey blocks of apartments. It is a disgrace.

“The front of Carrick Hill is in the city centre but we have been neglected. It is like we don’t count here.

“Both sides of Carrick Hill are in BT1 but we haven’t seen many improvements over the year.

“Even at Christmas, there are no lights here in Carrick Hill.”

For a list of daily activities at Carrick Hill Community Centre, check out 'Carrick Hill' Facebook page.