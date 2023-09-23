Contractor pulls out of Meals on Wheels service

CONCERN: Gerry Carroll has said the Trust need to outline what steps they are taking to keep the service going

CONCERN has been raised with the Belfast Trust ahead of the impending withdrawal of their 'Meals on Wheels' service.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has called on Belfast Trust to urgently address the issue which is relied upon by around 160 people, some of whom are sick and disabled.

The contractor responsible for the service in the Belfast Trust area will pull out at the end of September leaving the Trust without a partner to carry on its work. The Trust have been called upon to sort out a replacement as soon as possible.

Belfast Trust must urgently outline what steps it is taking to secure this service.



The withdrawal of the contractor also highlights the need to bring these services in-house. Meals on Wheels cannot be subject to the whims of private providers or to private market pressures. — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) September 14, 2023

The West Belfast MLA said: “Meals on Wheels is a crucial service that cannot be allowed to go to the wall.

“It is a lifeline for people with disabilities and chronic ill-health who cannot prepare meals. It also offers much-needed respite for unpaid carers who would otherwise have to prepare, pay for, and provide these meals.

“I have written to the Chief Executive of the Belfast Trust to demand that an alternative arrangement is immediately put in place. Belfast Trust must urgently outline what steps it is taking to secure this service.

“The withdrawal of the contractor also highlights the need to bring these services in-house. Meals on Wheels cannot be subject to the whims of private providers or to private market pressures.”

A spokesperson for Belfast Trust said they are carrying out a review to find an alternative until a new contractor is found.

"Belfast Trust can confirm that a private provider of a delivery service for cooked chilled meals has indicated that they will cease their contract with us from 30 September 2023.

"This contract covers the delivery of chilled cooked meals to approximately 160 service users/clients using refrigerated vans.

"We are currently carrying out a review to establish alternative arrangements for service users/clients and are making direct contact with them to discuss the change in service.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and assure those who rely on these meals that we are doing everything we can to ensure the continued delivery of this very important service."