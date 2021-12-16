Carryduff holds its first ever Christmas Market on Friday

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Traders are getting into the festive spirit ahead of the Carryduff Christmas Market

WITH the festive season in full swing, Carryduff is set to host its first ever Christmas Market on Friday.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will host the festive bazaar in the old shopping centre car park in Carryduff from 4pm to 8pm.

Visitors can expect to have their Christmas spirit boosted with an array of festive foods, gift ideas, activities and entertainment guaranteed to make the festive spirit come alive.

Carryduff Christmas Market will give over 20 local artisan food producers and craftspeople a platform to showcase their unique produce and festive gifts.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, said: “It is wonderful to see the festive excitement building in the local community as we prepare to host the first ever Carryduff Christmas Market.

"The local artisan food and craft offering is inspiring, and I am thrilled so see so many keen Lisburn and Castlereagh based traders taking part. I have no doubt visitors to the market will be impressed with the array of locally sourced and handmade products on offer, which will make wonderful Christmas gifts for friends, family and loved ones, this festive season.”

The market will host a wide range of artisan producers, all ready to get those taste buds tingling, including local favourites Spontaneous Deuce and Dough Heads.

“As a new business I am delighted to have the opportunity to showcase my wonderful festive bakes at the upcoming Carryduff Christmas Market," said Sinead McKendry of Dough Heads. "Markets such as this are extremely important for independent traders and producers, as it provide a wonderful platform for us to showcase our produce and build relationships with the local community.

“We started trading in Carryduff just a few months ago and it is exciting for us to be a part of the Christmas market.”

Embracing the festive spirit, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has pulled out all the stops by calling upon the local community to provide the seasonal entertainment. Local acoustic musicians will be on hand to enhance the ambience and entertain visitors, and there will also be performances by Norney Henderson School of Irish Dancing and Just Stage It Academy. Santa will also be popping in for a visit and children can partake in seasonal decoration making with Santa’s elves on call to lend a helping hand.

Carryduff Christmas Market is free to attend and will take place Friday, December 17, from 4pm to 8pm. The market will be managed with Covid-19 mitigation measures in place. The advice is to wrap up warm and join the festive fun.