Lenadoon pharmacy poster and graffiti intimidation condemned

SINN Féin Councillor Arder Carson has condemned graffiti and posters designed to intimidate members of the public and workers at a community pharmacy in West Belfast.



The posters and graffiti appeared on the signs at Coopers Pharmacy in Lenadoon last week.



The pharmacy was targeted with posters containing misinformation around the Covid pandemic and compared the response of the government to that of the Nazis.



This comes after a group of anti-vaccine protestors were accused of intimidating healthcare staff at a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Colin Transport Hub earlier this month.

GRAFFITI: The pharmacy was targeted with graffiti and posters containing covid misinformation



Commenting on the vandalism, Councillor Arder Carson said: “There can be absolutely no place in our society for the intimidation of health workers or members of the public when accessing their local pharmacy.



“Attempts to intimidate staff and members of the public with graffiti and posters at a community pharmacy in the Lenadoon area are completely unacceptable.



“Community pharmacies have been a lifeline throughout the pandemic for our communities and those that use pharmacies and work in them should not have to put up with this harassment and intimidation.



“Sinn Féin will continue to fully support our community pharmacies in their efforts to protect our community and take us through this pandemic.”



A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that anti-vaccine graffiti had been daubed and posters placed on a pharmacy in the Lenadoon area of West Belfast on Tuesday October 12.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

