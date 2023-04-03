Castle Street assaults treated as 'sectarian motivated hate crime'

ASSAULT: Three men were assaulted in Castle Street

A 35-year-old man will appear in court on Monday morning charged with an assault in Castle Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4:05am, it was reported that three men were assaulted in the area by another man. Three 18-year-old men were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The 35-year-old has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, three counts of criminal damage and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police are treating the assault as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.