Residents' parking scheme needed for Cavendish Street says councillor

SINN Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has said a residents’ parking scheme is needed in Cavendish Street and the surrounding area.



Cllr Canavan said: “The problem of parking raises many tensions in communities. We believe this issue can only be resolved through the implementation of a residents’ parking scheme.



“We have been working hard to convince the Department for Infrastructure that a scheme is needed in Cavendish Street and the surrounding area.”



A similar scheme is in place on Rugby Road and College Park Avenue in South Belfast where a mix of permit holder and Pay and Display spaces are available.



Residents living within the South Belfast zone can apply to the Department for Infrastructure for a permit and once obtained, they are entitled to 25 visitor passes per quarter.



As part of her ongoing campaign for a scheme to be implemented, Cllr Canavan has been out collecting signatures for her petition which she will present to the Department.



“There is huge support from local residents for this campaign," she added.



“The residents have clearly had enough and Sinn Féin will continue to pursue this issue until action is taken by the Department,” she added.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “A review of the Rugby Road scheme which came into operation in April 2018 has been completed and this review will apply learning to the roll out of future schemes. A report will be published in due course.”