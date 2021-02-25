Clonard Credit Union brings community loan service to Holywood

CCU Credit Union, one of the largest Credit Unions in Northern Ireland, is to open a new branch in Holywood.



The new Credit Union is CCU’s sixth branch and will be located in the office of the former Holywood Credit Union at Church View in the town, beside High Street, and opens to members on Thursday 11th March.



CCU Credit Union Chief Executive Ruth Clarke said: “We are delighted to announce that we are opening a new branch at Church View in Holywood which will serve the people of Holywood and the surrounding area.



“We have four branches in Belfast and a branch in Bangor, and the opening our new sixth branch in Holywood town centre is a statement of our popularity and our continued growth among people who want to save, and access loans with a very low interest rate and take advantage of our full range of banking services, including our own CCU debit card.



“We are always member-focused and embedded in the community we serve. CCU provides a full banking service to our membership. Our online services offer our members access to their Credit Union 24 hours a day seven days a week. Our premises in Church View with improved opening hours will ensure a personal service if our members prefer to conduct business face to face. Our mobile banking app connects you to your CCU savings, loans and current account. It allows you to transfer or withdraw money or make payments. You can set up direct debit payments for TV licence, mortgage payments, car insurance etc. CCU is the first Credit Union in the north to offer this full banking service to our members.



“Our online loan application allows you to apply online with an average decision on an application for credit of 24 hours. Simply sign the documentation online and we transfer the funds to your nominated account. What could be easier and all from the comfort of your armchair!



“Our new Holywood branch welcomes our existing members and new members.

“All members of the former Holywood Credit Union will automatically transfer and become members of CCU Credit Union.



“CCU Credit union now serves over 22,000 members.



“CCU Credit Union is a ‘not for profit’ financial co-operative owned and operated by our members. Our purpose is to help our members with their day-to-day financial needs through regular savings and fair and affordable access to loans, together with a full range of banking services.



“In the last financial year CCU issued loans totalling £11,264,592 to our members in the local community.



"We look forward to this new expansion for CCU Credit Union, and we look forward to welcoming new members from the Holywood and County Down areas.”