Celebrating success at De La Salle College

THE school community at De La Salle College have come together to celebrate the school’s recent successes.



Joining staff were parents, representatives from the De Lasallian Order, NI Commissioner for Children and Young People Chris Quinn, Paul Maskey MP, Pat Sheehan MLA, Councillor Paul Doherty, as well as CCMS and EA representatives and a range of community partners who work with the school.



One of the major successes highlighted was the outcome of the most recent ETI inspection report, which highlighted the excellent educational opportunities offered and praised the positive relationships between teachers and pupils.



Speaking on behalf of the school's Board of Governors, Vice Chairperson Jennifer Ferguson, said: "We have a special mission to nurture and support our most vulnerable children. In keeping with the school’s Lasallian ethos, we welcome and will continue to welcome boys of all abilities.



“As our Mission Statement acknowledges, the staff of De La Salle College believe in each and every one of our young men and work collectively to create a ‘place of opportunity’. Our staff understand that they are working with young people who are still developing and growing, and as a whole school community we encourage and support every pupil to grow and excel in everything they do. It is most welcome that the latest ETI Inspection report recognises the excellent work of all our school staff and this positive report is a worthy cause for celebration."

NI Commissioner for Children and Young People Chris Quinn

As keynote speaker at the celebratory event, the NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, Chris Quinn, commended the all-inclusive approach in De La Salle, referencing that it is a Rights-Respecting School where success has its roots in pupil wellbeing and as a place of opportunity. Chris told the gathered audience: "You can feel the atmosphere when you walk in the door and it is an honour and a privilege to celebrate this school's success.



“All young people have a right to education and their rights are fundamental to this school where the promotion of respect and equality is at the centre of a holistic approach, where success is judged on more than just the classroom."



The Commissioner also commended the school on the opportunities it offers for parents' workshops and the counselling provision for its pupils, and praised its extensive links to the local community, showing an ambition by the school to ensure that its pupils could develop their compassion for others.



On behalf of the De La Salle pupils, Head Boy Michael McQuillan addressed the audience and singled out the staff for praise. "This is a thriving school where you can learn, grow and develop and where both kindness and hard work are important,” he said. “I don't know where I'd be without the staff here, your influence on our lives is immeasurable and the core Lasallian values will remain with us for the rest of our lives."



Principal, Claire White, added: “I'm so proud of the pupils and staff. The whole school community has gone above and beyond in recent years. We have focused on strengthening our child-centred Lasallian ethos and identity and this has been a major driver in the success we are celebrating here today.”