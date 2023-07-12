Celtic set for a return to Ireland for the first time in five years later this month

CELTIC have officially announced that the club will be heading back to Dublin at the end of month after an absence of five years.



The Scottish giants will battle it out with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday July 29th as they look to conclude their pre-season fixture list ahead of the new campaign.



The Hoops kicked-off their training camp this week with a real bounce after the long-term contract extensions of key stars McGregor, Kyogo and Maeda – not to mention the return of manager Brendan Rodgers – there is a real sense of excitement at the club.



With the new additions of Norwegian wonderkid Odin Thiago Holm and Aussie winger Marco Tillio the Hoops jetted off to Portugal for some warm-weather training in the European sun ahead of a pre-season tour that will see Celtic travel to Japan for a double-header in Asia against Yokohama F Marinos and Gamba Osaka on July 19th and 22nd respectively.



The tour was to be part of an Asian trip as the Celts looked to parade their Asian stars across their homelands. Alongside the fixtures in Japan, a contest with English side Wolves was set to be played in South Korea as part of a ‘home-coming’ game for Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu.

We are delighted to announce that #CelticFC will be visiting Dublin, Ireland this July for an exciting pre-season game with English Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers.



The organisation of the South-Korean leg of the tour collapsed last week due to the promoter failing to meet “financial and logistical obligations” with the clubs, but the Scottish Champions have managed to save the fixture and switch the venue to the Irish capital on July 29th for what will be their final pre-season fixture ahead of the league opener at home to Ross-County a week later.



The fixture will be the first time Celtic have played in Ireland since their 9-0 friendly thumping of Shamrock Rovers in 2018 at Tallaght stadium in Dublin, but it's their first at the Aviva Stadium since being defeated 3-1 by Barcelona in 2016.



With all the excitement of Celtic returning to Ireland tickets will be available online at www.ticketmaster.ie from July 13th.