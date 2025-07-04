CELTIC STORIES: Fulham youngster Callum has reasonably priced promise

CELTIC’S busy summer transfer window continues, with multiple signings already confirmed. The proactive approach marks a welcome change from previous seasons, when last-minute deals often left the squad scrambling for cohesion. One likely reason for the early flurry of activity is Celtic’s return to the Champions League qualifying rounds, an uncommon position for the club in recent years and one that demands better squad preparedness. Regardless of the motivation, the early business has been encouraging and suggests a club keen to avoid past mistakes.

Among the new arrivals is Callum Osmand, who has finally completed his move from Fulham. The 19-year-old striker has yet to make a senior appearance but was reportedly close to breaking into Fulham’s first team. Fan reaction from the Cottagers online indicate that Osmand was highly rated, and many expressed disappointment at losing him, which is always a promising sign

Prior to his move to Glasgow’s East End, Osmand received advice from former Celt Matt O’Riley, now plying his trade at Brighton (for now). The pair share a common link through Fulham’s youth set-up and O’Riley reportedly played a key role in convincing Osmand to join Celtic. According to the striker, O’Riley spoke glowingly of the club and stressed just how big Celtic truly are, something that helped sway Osmand’s decision. Given the striker’s minimal fee and Celtic’s well documented need for more firepower up front, this feels like a smart, low risk move.

In terms of outgoings, Greg Taylor has officially left Celtic after completing a medical at Greek club PAOK. Despite repeated attempts by the club to replace him in recent seasons, Taylor consistently fought to retain his spot in the starting eleven. His work rate and commitment were never in question and he was a dependable performer on domestic fronts. However, many fans found his inconsistency and lack of physicality frustrating, especially during European nights when the step-up in intensity was clearly a challenge for him. His exit, paired with Kieran Tierney’s return, is a significant upgrade for the left side of defence. Celtic are reportedly exploring Josh Doig (Sassuolo) and James Penrice (Hearts) as potential back-ups to Tierney. Depth and competition at left back are badly needed as they are something that’s been sorely lacking.

Meanwhile, Gustaf Lagerbielke’s future continues to hang in the balance. The Swedish centre half endured a frustrating season last year, falling out of favour under Brendan Rodgers despite a promising start to his Celtic career. Interest in the 24-year-old is strong, with clubs in Italy and Germany watching closely, and it seems likely he will move on in search of regular first team football. While Lagerbielke showed glimpses of quality, particularly his passing from deep, he never managed a run in the team that could have proved the difference. His departure would not free up wages for another centre half more suited to Rodgers’ style.

If the fans are no more than expectant and hopeful, the Celtic bean-counters are beaming from ear to ear after a report in Off The Pitch, an influential football business outlet. The club was ranked eighth in Europe for financial sustainability, rubbing shoulders with economic heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Manchester City, (granted Celtic don’t have 115 financial fair play charges against them). Celtic’s inclusion on the list underscores the success of their long term model: identify promising talent, developing them, and selling at a profit. It can frustrate the fans at times, but financial security is a must.

Celtic have unveiled their new third shirt to mixed reviews. The bright green, white and orange kit (left) is nothing like The Bhoys have ever worn before, featuring a more pastel inspired colour palette.

MIXED THOUGHTS: The pastel-hued third kit has divided the Celtic faithful

The kit’s not my cup of tea, but I can certainly imagine it will be popular with younger fans and holidaygoers this summer. Celtic fans in bars in Portugal and Spain in the coming months won’t go unnoticed in the almost luminous Adidas shirt.

One of the most intriguing developments at the club this summer has been away from the public glare. Reports suggest Celtic have overhauled their scouting department, with a focus on leveraging more data-led analytics to identify under-the-radar talents in smaller European leagues. The signings of Benjamin Nygren, a Swedish winger with a strong track record, and the aforementioned Osmand both point to a refined recruitment approach. Celtic have been accused in recent years of neglecting this aspect of club infrastructure, especially in contrast to clubs like Brighton or Brentford, who use data to punch well above their weight.

If the new system bears fruit, it could give Celtic a serious edge both domestically and in Europe. Here’s hoping.

The Bhoys return to action this Friday night at 19:45 against Queen’s Park, a low-stakes but intriguing friendly that should provide fans with their first glimpses of Nygren and Osmand in green and white. While Queen’s Park might not offer the stiffest test, these early pre-season games are vital for building match fitness and integrating new players into Rodgers’ system.

All in all, one of the more exciting summers in recent Celtic history continues to enthuse the fans. With more signings expected and key fixtures just around the corner, supporters can finally feel like their club is moving with purpose again not operating on the back foot.